ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

California woman wins ‘largest possible’ amount from scratch-off lottery

A California woman has won the “largest possible” amount in the state’s scratch-off lottery, becoming only the fourth person ever to bag the prize from a scratch card. The California Lottery announced Mary Higelin, a resident of Riverside County, as the winner of the biggest possible prize in the game. Ms Higelin bought a Set for Life Millionaire Edition Scratchers ticket from a local liquor store in Norco, California, without knowing it would change her fortunes.She is the fourth person in the state lottery’s history to win the prize.Three others also received large prizes in the California lottery.The lottery announced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
George J. Ziogas

How a Retired Couple Outsmarted the Lotto System to Win Millions

Based on Jason Fagone’s 2018 HuffPost article, the comedy/drama “Jerry and Marge Go Large” showed how the generous Evart, Michigan couple made things better for their neighbors. The Selbees found a mathematical loophole in a lottery game called “Winfall” that they exploited and shared. According to “The Cinemaholic,” they spent as much as $720,000 on lottery tickets for one drawing and ultimately made $26 million before they were done. Lottery officials then stepped in to investigate and discovered that other people had found the same loophole.
EVART, MI
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Woman wins $20 million in California scratch-off, becoming only the fourth person to ever win the state's biggest scratch-off prize

A small California liquor store nestled in between a Crusty's Pizza and a nutrition shop was holding onto an item that could potentially change one woman's life forever. California Lottery officials announced that a woman purchased a scratch-off ticket from the store that revealed winnings of $20 million. The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy