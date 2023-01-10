Dear Universal GOD,Thank you for protecting this woman during those 18 hours. Thank you for the people who looked after her. Thank you for the over worked staff who did their best to keep up with the number of people coming in with emergencies. Thank you for those people who worked through their lunches and breaks to serve other or allow thier co workers relief. Thank you for the being with the families of the patients who were experiencing an emergency. Thank you for bringing us together to take care of each other. Thank you for all your wisdom, unconditional love and guidance. Please continue to give us strength, courage and patience as we navigate through this journey to get closer to you. Thank you for everything as without you nothing exists.-RRE Millionaire
I'm sending this shut-out to the granddaughter who stuck by her grandmother throughout her ordeal. Lots of people are not as committed to their elderly. I saw thank you for being there.
That's ridiculous . At 95 she should have gone to top of list. What if she was having a heart attack? Then what?
Comments / 72