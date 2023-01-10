Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder selling Commanders: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring a possible sale of the team. Washington announced in November that Dan and Tanya Snyder had hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions." If a sale does happen, there is one owner who would not be shocked. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry...
CBS Sports
Commanders informing potential offensive coordinator candidates Sam Howell is their starting QB for 2023
The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be. Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of...
Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral
The No. 6 seeded New York Giants pulled off the first upset of the postseason, defeating the NFC’s No. 3 seed, the Minnesota Vikings thanks to an extremely impressive performance from the offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones. The locker room was certainly hyped up following the win, resulting in an awesome celebration video going Read more... The post Giants celebration after upset Wild Card win goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders add protection for future QB; Cowboys, Packers add offensive playmakers
What a difference a year makes. After debating how many quarterbacks could go in the first round (shoutout to Kenny Pickett for being the only one), we're now debating how many quarterbacks could go No. 1 overall. And depending on who you ask, you could receive three different answers: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis. That in itself is a huge reason to get excited for the 2023 NFL Draft.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons Dolphins, without Tua Tagovailoa, can shock Bills on Super Wild Card Weekend
Usually making the NFL playoffs is a joyous occasion. However, the excitement drained quickly out of South Beach and the Miami Dolphins following head coach Mike McDaniel's announcement that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out while dealing with another concussion. Miami immediately became one of the largest playoff underdogs in the 21st century, as it is shifting from Tagovailoa, the NFL's leader in yards per pass attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5), to seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson -- who had the worst yards per pass attempt (5.1) and passer rating (62.2) among 47 quarterbacks with more than 100 pass attempts this season -- with backup Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a hand injury of his own.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tyler Huntley: Playoff starter based on warmups
Huntley (shoulder/wrist) is taking reps with Baltimore's first-team offense in pre-game warmups for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Huntley has already been deemed active after sitting out the regular-season finale, and all indications suggest he'll work as the starter while playing through his injuries....
CBS Sports
Commanders expected to stick with Sam Howell as QB1 entering offseason, letting potential OC candidates know
The Washington Commanders are in search of a new offensive coordinator in the days following the firing of Scott Turner. And according to sources, the Commanders are letting potential candidates know who their likely starting quarterback in 2023 will be. Sam Howell, who started and won the 17th game of...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Won't play Sunday
Wallace (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bengals. Wallace landed on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury, but he didn't practice Friday and has been ruled out for Sunday's playoff matchup. The reserve wideout has caught just four of seven targets for 33 yards across nine appearances, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Baltimore's offense.
CBS Sports
Saints' Tyrann Mathieu: Posts career campaign in NOLA
Mathieu recorded a career-high 91 tackles (64 solo) as well as eight passes defended, including three interceptions, while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Mathieu provided instant returns after joining his hometown team this past offseason, finishing with the squad's second-most tackles behind linebacker Demario Davis (109) as well as the second-most passes defended behind cornerback Alontae Taylor (11). The 30-year-old safety also tallied at least three interceptions for the fourth year in a row, increasing his career total to 29. Mathieu was one of the few mainstays in New Orleans' banged-up secondary by playing all but two defensive snaps in the 2022 regular season. He has two years remaining on his three-year, $33 million contract with New Orleans.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Now listed as questionable
Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo was sidelined for Thursday's loss to the Heat due to left knee soreness, but he was initially left off the injury report for Saturday, suggesting the issue was minor. However, the MVP candidate is now back on the report and in danger of missing a second straight game. He hasn't missed back-to-back contests since Nov. 9 and 11, so another absence would certainly be discouraging. Fantasy managers should monitor his status closely ahead of Saturday's early tipoff.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Officially ruled out
Jokic (wrist) won't play in Friday's game versus the Clippers. Jokic has been downgraded from questionable to out Friday due to a right wrist injury, as expected. DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji are in line to receive increased roles in the superstar big man's absence, with Jamal Murray (ankle) likely to take over the offensive workload. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Orlando.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Return not coming Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. The team previously expressed optimism Ingram would return during the current five-game road trip, but that won't come to fruition with the trip coming to an end Monday in Cleveland. The 25-year-old still appears close to making his return, but he'll need to wait until at least Wednesday's matchup with the Heat.
