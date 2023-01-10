Read full article on original website
South Carolina man sentenced to 20 years for months-long crime spree
A Gaffney man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for a series of drug and property crime offenses.
Police seek vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Upstate Walmart
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run Saturday at Walmart. Police said around 11:35 a.m., a burgundy Ford F-150 hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Walmart located at 9 Benton Road. Anyone with information concerning the incident should contact […]
WYFF4.com
1 person injured in Upstate shooting, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said they were called to the 1300 Block of Hwy. 56, Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m. They said when they arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound. According to deputies, that person was...
WYFF4.com
Man dead following Upstate shooting, coroner says
CHESNEE, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a man following a shooting in Chesnee. According to the coroner, the shooting happened Sunday, on Richland Street. The coroner said Christopher Humphries, 54, was pronounced dead at the Spartanburg Regional Medical Center that afternoon. According...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find nearly half a pound of fentanyl during stop in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man was recently charged after nearly half a pound of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop in Spartanburg County. According to deputies, on January 10, 2023, deputies stopped 53-year-old Jeffery Scott Newman on Asheville...
WYFF4.com
Clemson University police warn students about deadly fentanyl that looks like candy
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University police issued a warning this week about a dangerous and deadly drug disguised as colorful candy. The warning was posted to the school's Facebook page, saying the information was from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency and local law enforcement. Officials said warned about "an...
FOX Carolina
Woman used debit card of victim who was hospitalized, officials say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney Genera’s Office said an Oconee County woman was arrested Friday for the exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Investigators said the victim was an inpatient at Oconee Medical Center and later Seneca Health and Rehabilitation Center. Misty Revis, 37, is accused...
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing a slew of drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Spartanburg County.
Drugs found in stolen vehicle in Upstate, 1 arrested
A man is facing charges after officers found drugs in a stolen vehicle in Honea Path.
FOX Carolina
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating after an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center on Thursday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said while routinely monitoring at approximately 7:40 a.m., staff found an inmate to be unconscious...
WMBF
Dozens accused of trafficking drugs for Mexican cartels arrested in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Attorney General announced charges against more than three dozen suspects accused of association with Mexican drug cartels. “It might surprise people that cartel drug trafficking happens in South Carolina, but it does and we’re fighting to stop it,” Attorney General Alan Wilson...
FOX Carolina
Family loses everything after multi-family structure fire in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire officials say one child is injured after an explosion caused a structure fire Tuesday. The Glendale Fire Department says they responded to a possible residential fire in a triplex style structure located on the 600 block of Zion Hill Rd. Upon arrival -...
Man charged with murder in Anderson apartment shooting
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested following a fatal apartment shooting in Anderson two weeks ago. The Anderson Police Department charged Mikial Hykeem Ferguson with the murder of Imani Clemons. 7NEWS previously reported that 18-year-old Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons was shot in the head at Fairview Gardens Apartments on Williamston Road. […]
WYFF4.com
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center, sheriff's office says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an inmate death at the Laurens County Detention Center, according to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Jan.12, the inmate was found unconscious and was later declared dead in his...
FOX Carolina
Suspect arrested after shooting killing teen in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a murder suspect is in custody two weeks after a shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman. Imani Clemons was shot to death at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29. Multiple other victims were wounded. Police charged Mikial...
Greenwood Co. inmates to be trained to use Narcan, identify overdose signs
Cornerstone partnered with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s office to try to prevent overdose deaths.
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
WYFF4.com
Family plans funeral as Anderson police make first arrest in Fairview Gardens murder
ANDERSON, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the Fairview Gardens shooting in Anderson that injured two and killed one T.L. Hanna High School senior. Just two weeks after 18-year-old Imani Clemons' murder, Mikial Hykeem Ferguson has been arrested and charged with murder, six counts of attempted murder, and weapon possession.
FOX Carolina
Inmate found dead inside cell at Laurens Co. Detention Center
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Laurens County Detention Center Thursday morning. Deputies said at around 7:40 a.m., detention center staff were monitoring the area when they found the inmate unconscious in his cell. Staff checked on the inmate, but they were later declared dead.
WYFF4.com
Arrest made after woman was fatally shot in head at Anderson apartment complex, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in the death of an 18-year-old woman fatally shot in the head at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the chief. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said Mikial Hykeem Ferguson is charged with murder, six counts of attempted...
