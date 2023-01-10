ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Lawsuit over RPD fatal shooting of mentally disturbed man can go forward, judge rules

By Gary Craig, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxfTQ_0k9dRdCQ00

A federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit from the family of a mentally disturbed man who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he wielded a knife.

Attorneys for Tyshon Jones, who was fatally shot in March 2021 outside the Open Door Mission, contend that Jones was clearly experiencing a mental health crisis and Rochester police ignored the warning signs before the shooting.

In her recent ruling, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford wrote that, based on the allegations in the lawsuit, "it is a reasonable inference that the responding officers were aware of Jones' mental disability."

Also, Wolford wrote, the lawsuit presented "several proposed reasonable accommodations" in the engagement with Jones. They included the use of non-lethal weapons to disarm Jones or the use of the city's Person in Crisis team designed to try to calm individuals with mental health issues.

Wolford noted in her ruling that the threshold is high to grant a request for dismissal, writing that "the court is required, at this stage of proceedings, to draw all inferences in favor of Plaintiffs."

A grand jury declined to indict Rochester Police Officer Matthew Drake, who shot Jones five times. Jones was hit once in the left groin, once in the right chest, once in the arm, and twice in the abdomen.

The lawsuit, which only names the city as a defendant, maintains that the city has not adequately trained police officers on how to serve community members experiencing a mental health crisis and to equip responding officers with the physical and tactical tools to assist them while avoiding subjecting them to excessive force.

The fatal shooting

Shortly before 3 a.m. on March 10, Jones allegedly grabbed multiple knives from inside the Open Door Mission, 210 W. Main St., left the building and was threatening to harm himself, according to Rochester Police.

The entire incident, partly caught on body-worn camera video, unfolded in about seven minutes.

On more than one occasion, Jones told officers, "I'm dangerous." He also said to the officers, "Just shoot me" at least three times.

Officers repeatedly asked Jones to drop the knife. About three minutes after the encounter began on Industrial Street, the man appeared to charge at an officer who had retreated to the sidewalk, footage showed.

From Drake's body camera perspective, the footage becomes increasingly choppy and shaky. "Goddammit," Drake proclaimed after shooting the man. Other officers were immediately told to put on gloves and render aid to Jones.

Officers had requested both a Taser and a bean bag gun that arrived too late.

In the aftermath of the shooting, and the grand jury decision not to indict Drake, Jones' family challenged the response from police.

“For the police officer who chose to use excessive force, not only my son’s life was taken from me, my life has been taken from me,” Jones' mother, Kennetha Short said after the shooting. “I am dead inside."

"We are pleased that the Court is appropriately allowing Tyshon’s case to move forward," the lawyers for Jones' family said in a statement. "The City of Rochester has failed for too long to address the systemic problems in its policing of Black people and those suffering from mental disabilities. We look forward to securing justice, for Tyshon’s family, for Rochester’s communities of color, and for all Rochester citizens and their loved ones who are touched by mental illness."

Local activists likened the killing to the death of Daniel Prude, whose death in 2020 at the hands of city police triggered local protests. Prude's death during a mental health crisis was attributed to asphyxiation by police, who held him to the ground as he was naked and handcuffed, and Prude's use of the drug phencyclidine, or PCP.

(Includes reporting by staff writer Victoria E. Freile)

Comments / 10

Mouse65
5d ago

bologna! No one has the right to charge after the police with a knife, despite their mental status. If he was so mental, that he doesn't know right from wrong, and couldn't understand their clear and calm commamds... the family should not have allowed him out by himself. He committed suicide by cop, and they think they hit the lotto.

Reply(4)
13
John Guarrera
5d ago

Aren’t ALL criminals short on mental capacity!! Wtf - maybe the cops now need to ask for a doctors excuse, and then say “ ok, we’ll walk away”

Reply(1)
8
Wayne Forella
5d ago

it was a good shoot. this is more of the dog and pony show that the Democrats have enjoyed since the Biden vocal Evans administrations have taken over

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Shots fired on Monroe Avenue, police investigate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after shots were fired along Monroe Avenue Friday night. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Monroe Avenue near Meigs Street around 7:40 p.m. They found evidence that a vacant building had been struck by gunfire. Police say a vehicle leaving the area at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 19, murdered leaving work at Lyell Avenue Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating the first homicide of the year: A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while leaving work at Burger King on Lyell Avenue on Saturday night. Neighbors who have lived on Lyell for decades say it’s normally quiet, but they always have their...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman recovering after a stabbing Sunday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say they responded to a stabbing at around 8:30 Sunday morning. According to officials, the incident took place at the Fernwood Park Apartments. Officers say the victim is a 48-year-old woman, and she suffered stab wounds to her upper body. They say she was...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death

The Rochester man accused of strangling his wife to death will serve 22 years in prison. Ahmed Ali pleaded guilty to 1st-degree manslaughter in October. Prosecutors say he choked Arbay Chivala to death in August of 2021 at their Argo Park Home. He then left Chivala's body in the home...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

19-year-old dead after shooting at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A teenager is dead after a shooting Saturday night in a Burger King on Lyell Avenue, the Rochester Police Department confirmed in the early hours of Sunday morning. RPD said that officers were called to the Burger King just before 8 p.m. for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman arrested, accused of running horse and buggy off road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester woman was arrested Thursday, after an incident involving a horse and buggy in Cayuga County. According to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office, Andreah Dejernett, 24, was driving along Tollgate Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. when she intentionally forced a horse and buggy off the roadway. Police say Dejernett did […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bar on East Main Street burglarized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police responded to The Tryon City Tavern on East Main Street Saturday morning for a report of broken glass. No one was found inside, but police did find evidence that a burglary took place. No further information can be released at this time, as this...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On January 10, 2023 at 9:45 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Linda S. Nye 67 of Lockport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 10, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Comstock Road in the town of Cambria for a vehicle and traffic violation. While interviewing Nye, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Nye was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Lockport for processing. Nye refused to provide a chemical test.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim recovering after shooting at hotel in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. A Rochester man is recovering from surgery after a shooting inside a Greece hotel. Police responded to the Residence Inn on Paddy Creek Circle around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. They found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. Investigators tell us he’s in guarded condition tonight and expected to survive.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Teen accused of killing mother in Greece pleads guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — A teenager accused of teaming up with her boyfriend to murder her mother in Greece in late 2020 pleaded guilty Monday. Hannah Thomas, 19, and Richard Avila, 18, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter for causing the death of Ottilia Piros, 36, who was found dead Dec. 29, 2020 at her home on West Parkway. Police said Piros was shot twice in the head in her kitchen.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Neighbors react to deadly stabbing inside Henrietta home

Henrietta, N.Y. — A Henrietta neighborhood was quiet Thursday, after a night many neighbors won't soon forget. "My first instinct was 'Oh my God, I bet he killed his parents,'" said Julie, who asked 13WHAM that we not use her last name. Rajab Banahi, 39, is accused of beating...
HENRIETTA, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy