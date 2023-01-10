Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl Gronk Beach bash bringing star-studded lineup to metro Phoenix

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski is headed to Arizona, where he played college football at the University of Arizona, to host his personally curated music festival, Gronk Beach, on Super Bowl 2023 weekend.

With headliners 21 Savage, Diplo and Lil Jon "bringing that energy to the table," as Gronkowski says, the beach-themed festival hits Talking Stick Resort near Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 11 — or Super Bowl Eve, as we prefer to call it.

Presented by the Beast Unleashed, Monster Energy's first alcoholic drink, the action starts at noon and also features live performances by DJ Irie, Bijou and Sommer Ray at what Gronkowski says will be "the big game weekend's No. 1 daytime event."

"I partied at the U of A for the three years I was there," Gronkowski says. "So I did enough partying to where I was able to have a break for the last 10 years. But now my time is due again."

The tight end announced his retirement in 2022 and didn't play this season, but that doesn't mean he's given up on winning big.

"I'm coming back to Arizona ready to win another Super Bowl championship" he says, "with the return of my larger-than-life music festival."

What is the Gronk Beach party at Super Bowl 2023?

Gronk Beach will live up to its name with the Corona Beach Experience, complete with a Corona-branded pool and sand installation and a Corona Beach Bar.

Gronk's Celebrity Beach Volleyball Game should be a highlight of that Beach Experience.

"I'm gonna be in the pool playing volleyball versus other celebrities and athletes," Gronkowski says. "I'm gonna pull some random fans in to be on my team and I'm gonna be Gronk spiking that volleyball.

"So that experience is taking Gronk Beach to a whole new level. Because that's what we try to do. We try to top each Gronk Beach and that's how we're gonna top it this year."

Poolside cabanas and bars will feature beverages from Monster Energy, Corona, Licor 43 and Teremana Tequila, luau performers and more.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, Teremana Tequila, will bring its Mana Mobile truck to Talking Stick Resort, serving complimentary chips and guacamole, along with tequila cocktails and branded giveaways.

The birth of Gronk Beach in Miami

The record-breaking tight end who played for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed with Medium Rare, an event creation and production company, to launch Gronk Beach for the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami with Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross and Flo Rida.

"I was looking at an opportunity to be able to throw a party at the Super Bowl," Gronkowski says. "I saw what Shaq was doing with his festival, Shaq's Fun House, and how many artists were performing there. I thought it was such a great idea and we took advantage of that idea when I met with the Medium Rare crew."

That first year, the party sold out 3,000 tickets in just 10 minutes and was covered by nearly every media outlet in the country, including Fox’s Super Bowl broadcast, making Gronkowski one of that Super Bowl weekend's most talked about players even though he wasn't playing.

"That was one of the biggest success stories that I've ever had," Gronkowski says. "It was definitely a dream come true."

The 2022 Gronk Beach sold out just as quickly during the NFL draft in Las Vegas.

"It was one of the most successful Friday pool parties in Vegas history," Gronkowski says.

Competing with Shaq to be 'MVP of Fun' at Super Bowl 2023

Gronkowski says he's always been a music guy.

"What's funny, though, is I don't really know songs by the names," he says. "I don't really know artists to the T. I just love music.

"It's like a football fan that watches football because they just love watching football but they don't know any of the players. I'm kind of the same way a little bit. I mean, obviously, I know all the big guys. But I just love listening. It just drives you and releases all the endorphins. It get you going like no other."

Celebrity attendees have included Lizzo, Bill Belichick, Julian Edelman, Nate Diaz and Travis Kelce.

Gronkowski has his sights set on winning the imaginary title MVP of Fun at his homecoming bash.

"I'm pretty sure I have a shot at that," he says. "I would say I'm definitely competing versus Shaq because he has Shaq's Fun House. He has fun right in the title of his festival. That's how fun Shaq is. So I'm gonna try and take Shaq down and he's gonna try and take me down in who's having the most fun."

Don't worry, ASU fans. You're welcome at Gronk Beach

Gronkowski says he doesn't hold the rivalry between U of A and Arizona State University against anyone.

"We beat you guys this year," he says. "That was big for us because we needed that win badly. We haven't beaten you guys for a few years. But no, I'm not gonna be biased. I'm gonna let Arizona State University Sun Devils into the party if you want to come. I'm a good guy like that. This is where we can all come together as one."

Gronk Beach Super Bowl 2023 party in Arizona

When: Noon Saturday, Feb. 11.

Where: Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way, on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale.

Admission: Tickets and VIP tables will be available for presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at gronkbeach.com. Fans can register now. Tickets start at $199 and include a six-hour open bar, snacks and a great view of the headliners.

Details: gronkbeach.com.