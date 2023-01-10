Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
Zacks.com
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
Zacks.com
Is BHP Group Limited (BHP) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
BHP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question. BHP is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently...
Zacks.com
Unity Software Inc. (U) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.57, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
USB - Free Report) closed at $47.33, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.09% over the past...
Zacks.com
Will LendingClub (LC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
LC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. This company that connects borrowers and lenders online has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 6.31%.
Zacks.com
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CCRN - Free Report) closed at $28.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of...
Zacks.com
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $49.94, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com
Why Axcelis (ACLS) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
ACLS - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. When looking at the last two reports, this semiconductor services company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 17.62%, on average, in the last two quarters. For...
Zacks.com
All You Need to Know About COMPASS Pathways PLC Sponsored ADR (CMPS) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
CMPS - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a company's...
Zacks.com
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPG - Free Report) closed at $125.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the shopping...
Zacks.com
Global Partners LP (GLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLP - Free Report) closed at $33.15, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 8.98%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.86% over...
Zacks.com
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.26, marking a +0.49% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had...
Zacks.com
Is Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
HDSN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
SWKS - Free Report) closed at $101.61, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.01%...
Zacks.com
Texas Pacific (TPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TPL - Free Report) closed at $2,108.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the landowner...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Here is What You Need to Know
AVGO - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this chipmaker have returned +8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Boise Cascade (BCC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
BCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $70.69, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the engineered wood products...
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
RGA - Free Report) closed at $145.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.47% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the reinsurance company...
Zacks.com
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed at $6.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Comments / 0