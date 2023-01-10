ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

East-side Sioux Falls near golf course home sells for $826,500

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mYIBj_0k9dRUCl00

A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $826,500, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 19-23.

The home at 8401 E. Sassafras Street sits on 0.34 acres of land near Willow Run Golf Course. The house was built by Josh Bartels Construction and includes a covered deck and three stall garage.

The second home at 609 E. Lakeview Drive in Brandon sold for $820,000.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of December 19, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 8401 E. Sassafras Street, $826,500
  2. 609 E. Lakeview Drive, Brandon; $820,000
  3. 6613 S. Whitechurch, $820,000
  4. 8626 W. Shoreline Place, $800,000
  5. 162 Mydland Circle, Harrisburg; $759,000
  6. 47514 Pony Meadow Court, Renner; $705,000
  7. 1016 Tee Off Trail, Dell Rapids; $700,000
  8. 2812 S. Maplewood Avenue, $555,500
  9. 1601 W. Holly Boulevard, Brandon; $500,000
  10. 28053 472nd Avenue, Worthing; $500,000

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Four-vehicle crash causes morning delay on I-90

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The accident occurred around 8:51 a.m. and stopped traffic in both westbound lanes. According to preliminary reports, the first vehicle was a 2008 Toyota 4Runner that lost control from road conditions while entering I-90 from the Brandon exit. The Toyota spun into a concrete wall and was rear-ended by a 2003 Ford Windstar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple injuries reported after 3 vehicle crash near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash southwest of Sioux Falls. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened east of the Tea exit just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that three SUVS were...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Teen Dies in Two-Vehicle Crash Northwest Iowa

(Hull) An 18-year-old Minnesota woman died in a two-vehicle collision in Sioux County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 75 near mile marker 145 in Sioux County. Authorities say 18-year-old Emma Nibbelink, of Luverne, Minnesota died from injuries from the accident.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
mykxlg.com

One Man Dies in Vehicle Crash Rolled Multiple times on I-90

A vehicle lost control on Wednesday at about 9:30 pm eastbound on Interstate 90 due to icy conditions, went off the ditch and rolled multiple times. A 52-year-old man has died; he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, airlifted to a Mitchell hospital, and later died.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
gowatertown.net

Man killed in rollover crash on icy Interstate 90

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash five miles east of Alexandria, South Dakota. The Highway Patrol says Ford Excursion was eastbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Woman identified in fatal crash caused by high-speed chase

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities identified a Canton woman in the fatal two-car crash on Dec. 31, 2022. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson said this crash was directly related to a high-speed chase involving Lincoln County Sherriff’s deputies. The suspect involved, William Pigg, led the officers on the chase after he failed to pull over for a traffic stop. Pigg was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue when he hit a 2012 Subaru Forester on HWY 18.
CANTON, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City woman jailed for store theft

ORANGE CITY—A 27-year-old Orange City woman was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Devyn Mae Benack stemmed from her taking $22.84 worth of items from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them about 2:15 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

3 men arrested following traffic stop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A central Sioux Falls traffic stop turned up guns and drugs and led to three arrests. Police say the driver was wanted, so they stopped his car around 2 a.m. Inside, they allegedly found meth and two guns – one of them had been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Larchwood man jailed for dragging fiancée

LARCHWOOD—A 28-year-old Larchwood man was arrested about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Dakota Ray Cain stemmed from the investigation of a 911 call about a domestic altercation at his residence at 1309...
LARCHWOOD, IA
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy