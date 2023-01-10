East-side Sioux Falls near golf course home sells for $826,500

A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $826,500, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of Dec. 19-23.

The home at 8401 E. Sassafras Street sits on 0.34 acres of land near Willow Run Golf Course. The house was built by Josh Bartels Construction and includes a covered deck and three stall garage.

The second home at 609 E. Lakeview Drive in Brandon sold for $820,000.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of December 19, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: