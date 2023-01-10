Two hurt after out-of-county chase crosses into east Charlotte, CMPD says

Two people are hurt due to a crash after out-of-county law enforcement pursued a car into east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Channel 9 crew arrived on the scene a little after 6 a.m. and could see CMPD blocking the inbound side of Albemarle Road at Faulconbridge Road. Our crew could see a damaged car sitting next to a tree.

The blockage of the road caused major delays. CMPD announced the closure of the road around 6:45 a.m. and said they are controlling traffic and helping with the investigation. CMPD was not involved in the pursuit.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was seriously hurt, according to MEDIC.

Ch. 9 is working to learn more information.