ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Two hurt after out-of-county chase crosses into east Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKEBi_0k9dRKcj00

Two people are hurt due to a crash after out-of-county law enforcement pursued a car into east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Channel 9 crew arrived on the scene a little after 6 a.m. and could see CMPD blocking the inbound side of Albemarle Road at Faulconbridge Road. Our crew could see a damaged car sitting next to a tree.

The blockage of the road caused major delays. CMPD announced the closure of the road around 6:45 a.m. and said they are controlling traffic and helping with the investigation. CMPD was not involved in the pursuit.

One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another was seriously hurt, according to MEDIC.

Ch. 9 is working to learn more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man suspiciously engaging with girls at school bus stops is being sought: police

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bulldog puppies rescued after chase from Charlotte ends in Fort Mill, deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — A handful of bulldog puppies are back home safe after a chase from Charlotte ended in Fort Mill early Saturday morning. The York County Sheriff's Office shared photos of deputies holding the puppies on Twitter, sharing details about what unfolded. According to the office, the pups were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte, and the suspects led officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on a car chase.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

One killed in shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a shooting on Citiside Drive in northeast Charlotte, Medic says. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Citiside Drive, which is in the area of The Plaza and Eastway Drive. Police said a man was found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
Queen City News

23-year-old suspect sought in Troutman homicide investigation

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old suspect is being sought following a Saturday homicide in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Saturday at a home on Emmanuel Road in Troutman. A victim in the home, identified as Michel Clarke, was located […]
TROUTMAN, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
23K+
Followers
410
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy