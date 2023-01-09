ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

5 most common causes of reported house fires

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jDSw_0k9dREKN00

As the temperature drops, the appeal of curling up on the sofa with a fluffy blanket and a cup of hot chocolate increases. Many people tend to stay indoors in the cooler months, their homes becoming warm, safe havens occasionally permeated by the aroma of holiday meals or gingerbread cookies.

But with more time spent indoors, furnaces and heaters, and kitchen appliances working over time, these seemingly cozy circumstances can quickly turn tragic. Westfield compiled a list of the most common causes of reported house fires from data collected by the National Fire Protection Association from 2015 to 2019. The numbers are unambiguous: House fires are more frequent in the cooler months. The report also shows the rate of fires peaks from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., when people with typical daytime work, school, and activity schedules return home.

Fire departments across the U.S. responded to an estimated average of 346,800 home fire calls each year between 2015 and 2019. An average of 2,620 people died each year in that timeframe, and over 11,000 were injured. Property damage due to house fires was $7.3 billion.

The following are the most common culprits of house fires, all of which should be placed on your household safety watchlist to prevent what should be a joyous time of year taking a potentially devastating turn.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Appliance association opposes any effort to ban gas stoves

(The Center Square) – The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is far from sold on the federal government’s proposal to ban gas stoves as a way of cutting down on the levels of air pollutants emitted by the appliances. “I think that the word ban is very concerning and alarming to a lot of people,” AHAM Vice President of Communications & Marketing Jill Notini told The Center Square. “Right now, there are over 40% of households across the country using gas cooking appliances. I...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy