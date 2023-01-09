3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment

- Percent of total house fires caused by electrical distribution and lighting equipment: 9%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 16% (#4 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 10% (#3 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 18% (#1 leading cause)

Electrical malfunctions, such as arc faults, can occur in any electricity-powered equipment. An arc fault is a high-power discharge between eroded or corroded conductors. Such faults can occur within the walls of a home, especially if an electrical outlet has begun to degrade or was installed incorrectly.

A high level of electrical current can produce enough heat to ignite a fire. To prevent this type of house fire , look for worn-out appliance cords, damaged connectors, loose wires in junction boxes or electrical devices, and faulty switches.