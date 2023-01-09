ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

#3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment

By Thichaa // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qy0UX_0k9dRAnT00

- Percent of total house fires caused by electrical distribution and lighting equipment: 9%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 16% (#4 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 10% (#3 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 18% (#1 leading cause)

Electrical malfunctions, such as arc faults, can occur in any electricity-powered equipment. An arc fault is a high-power discharge between eroded or corroded conductors. Such faults can occur within the walls of a home, especially if an electrical outlet has begun to degrade or was installed incorrectly.

A high level of electrical current can produce enough heat to ignite a fire. To prevent this type of house fire , look for worn-out appliance cords, damaged connectors, loose wires in junction boxes or electrical devices, and faulty switches.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Appliance association opposes any effort to ban gas stoves

(The Center Square) – The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) is far from sold on the federal government’s proposal to ban gas stoves as a way of cutting down on the levels of air pollutants emitted by the appliances. “I think that the word ban is very concerning and alarming to a lot of people,” AHAM Vice President of Communications & Marketing Jill Notini told The Center Square. “Right now, there are over 40% of households across the country using gas cooking appliances. I...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy