5. Smoking materials

- Percent of total house fires caused by smoking materials: 5%

- Percent of total house fire deaths: 23% (#1 leading cause)

- Percent of total house fire injuries: 9% (#4 leading cause)

- Percent of total direct house fire property damage: 7% (#6 leading cause)

In the 1980s, more than 30% of the U.S. population smoked; by 2019, the number had just about halved. This decrease in the smoking population lowered the number of house fires caused by smoking materials, but not their lethality.

According to the NFPA's report, while the number of deaths from fires sourced to smoking materials in 2016 was 64% lower than in 1980, it was also the highest since 2006. Having a physical disability, being asleep, being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and other conditions limiting people's ability to escape from smoke and flames contribute to smoking-related fire casualties.