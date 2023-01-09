ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Entrepreneur

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: The Number One Talking Point In 2023

Sure, Apple is facing serious supply chain issues that are widely expected to drag the company’s holiday quarter financial performance. But there is a good chance that the direction of Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report over the next few months will depend much more on the economy and the markets at large.
Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?

The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...

