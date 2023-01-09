Read full article on original website
msn.com
3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says
Thursday's CPI report could jolt markets in a big way, according to a note from JPMorgan. The bank said the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 3% if inflation is higher than expected. JPMorgan said the most likely scenario is for inflation to come in around consensus estimates, which...
US stocks will rebound 24% in 2023 as Fed tightening will no longer 'crush the market', Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The S&P 500 could retest its all-time high once the Federal Reserve signals it'll ease up on its rate-hike campaign, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. Lee expects the benchmark index to rally 24% to reach 4,800 points in 2023. The Fed will no longer "crush the market" as inflation starts...
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
CNBC
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
After a brutal 2022 for investors, here's what Wall Street predicts for 2023
Investors may be happy to shut the door on 2022 after the worst year for stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. Now, Wall Street is assessing whether the new year will further punish investors or if it could offer some relief to battered portfolios. The first three trading days of...
Here's how to invest before markets reach a key pivot point in 2023, according to iCapital's chief investment strategist
2023 is set to be a story "story of two halves" after last year saw valuations for asset classes across the board tumble dramatically, according to Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital's chief investment strategist. The stunning plunge in asset prices, however, has created a promising entry point for investors, Amoroso told Insider....
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Apple Stock: The Number One Talking Point In 2023
Sure, Apple is facing serious supply chain issues that are widely expected to drag the company’s holiday quarter financial performance. But there is a good chance that the direction of Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report over the next few months will depend much more on the economy and the markets at large.
msn.com
Vanguard says the outlook for the 60/40 model of stocks and bonds is looking rosier, but here’s the allocation it prefers the most
It’s still jaw-dropping to look at the chart of asset performance in 2022. The dot for 2022 is way over to the left — that is, signaling a year in which both stocks and bonds plummeted in value. Analysts at Vanguard say, not to worry — they still...
Silvergate extends sell-off into 2nd day as Bank of America sees 35% downside after the crypto bank disclosed huge run on deposits
BofA downgraded Silvergate Capital on Friday and said it sees another 35% downside for the crypto-focused bank. Silvergate shares plunged Thursday after it was revealed customers withdrew billions in deposits. BofA whittled down its price objective on Silvergate by 78% to $8 a share from $37. Silvergate Capital shares extended...
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 57.7% downward over the last 60 days.
A new rally in US housing could drive a 20% surge in Zillow stock, Bank of America says
It's time to purchase stock in Zillow, according to Bank of America which lifted its rating and price outlook on the property-technology firm as it foresees the housing market improving after a difficult 2022. Elevated interest rates stemming from the Federal Reserve's fight against decades-high inflation and home affordability at...
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 2 Financial Lending Stocks?
The consumer lending space had been very intriguing in recent years with LendingTree TREE reaching an all-time high in July 2019. Newer companies like LendingClub LC were hoping to follow LendingTree’s momentum. However, fast forward to 2023 and many of these equities have fallen sharply and given back tons...
The S&P 500 could fall another 22% and investors' view of more downside for stocks is too mild, Morgan Stanley says
The S&P 500 could sink by more than investors anticipate, Morgan Stanley warned on Monday. The benchmark is likely to drop about 22% from current levels to around 3,000. Investors see the S&P 500 sitting at 3,500-3,600. That's too high for a mild recession, the bank said. Investors should brace...
