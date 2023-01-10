ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s What Happens to Your Body During a Long Flight

By Emily Morgan
 5 days ago
If you ask most people, their preferred method of traveling would be flying. However, it can come with some downsides, just like driving. From emergency landings to doors opening mid-flight to snakes on a plane, you’re always taking a risk when you board a flight. But what exactly happens to your body when you take a long flight?

According to reports from experts compiled by Science Alert, there are several ailments you could face while in the skies. First up is dehydration. While it’s completely normal to feel dry on a plane, the longer the flight, the more likely it is to experience the effects of dehydration. But why? Science Alert states there are low levels of humidity in the plane’s cabin since air circulating in the aircraft comes from the outside, where there’s not a lot of moisture in the air.

If you want to combat this, up your hydration game by drinking tons of water and refraining from alcohol before you board. You should also drink water while en route to your destination.

In addition, as the pressure in the cabin changes, it’s common for passengers to feel odd. This can lead to earaches, headaches, gut problems, and experiencing an overall gassy feeling.

Long flights versus shorter ones: what are the health risks?

Moreover, it’s also common to feel more tired than usual since the body cannot adequately take in as much oxygen from the air at high altitudes. As a result, the body naturally slows down as a form of self-protection, which can make you want to take a cat nap.

However, if you opt for a more extended flight, you’ll only have to deal with these issues when the plane ascends and descends.

While these are relatively minor issues, a more sinister ailment is also a risk: blood clots. These generally pop up when people sit for long times, meaning they’re a concern when you board a long-haul flight. You could get a clot in the leg, known as deep vein thrombosis or DVT, that can move to the lung, known as a pulmonary embolism.

A more benign issue we’re all familiar with is jet lag. This disconnect occurs when our body doesn’t correctly compute the time zone we’re currently operating under. So when you take that transatlantic flight, you’ll likely cross multiple time zones, especially if you’re heading east.

In addition, cosmic radiation is also a cause for concern if you take long flights more often.

As you might’ve guessed from the name, cosmic radiation comes from space, which could increase your risk of cancer and reproductive issues. However, there’s no reason to fret about it if you’re not a frequent flyer.

It’s also important to note that research into how the body behaves with these longer flights is still in the early stages. In a nutshell, if you’re on a long-haul flight, try to move about the cabin, drink water, and practice good hygiene.

