Jeff Beck was among the most innovative and influential guitarists to emerge from the British blues revolution of the 1960s.The rock and roller, who has died aged 78, was the quintessential journeyman musician – playing with a who’s who of famous names, from Tina Turner to Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Mick Jagger.Yet despite his widespread influence, he was often described as the greatest guitarist who remained unknown to millions.This was despite his numerous accolades.He was the recipient of eight Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992...

4 DAYS AGO