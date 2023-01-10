ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man dead in Franklin Park shooting

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Claydon C. McNeil, was pronounced dead at approximately 9:03 a.m., according to police. A CPD sergeant on scene confirmed to NBC4 that a passerby saw a man lying unconscious in an open doorway with officers finding him with multiple gunshot wounds.

No further information is known at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

