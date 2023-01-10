Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Strange in Utah: At Least 12 Mysterious Antennas Have Been Found in Salt Lake City Foothills. Nobody Knows Who or WhyZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 14 Recap: Bad Mormons And Bad Behavior
This is the Season 3 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City finale. Let’s get right to the recap! Heather Gay Wrote A Book?! This week’s excuse for an extravagant party was Heather Gay’s Book Cover Reveal. The book is not even out yet, but they have a cover! Let’s have a party! Who knew Heather […] The post Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 3 Episode 14 Recap: Bad Mormons And Bad Behavior appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Heather Gay’s Confession Is Sure to Surprise You
Heather Gay spent much of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 exploring her passion for music, eventually forming her very own choir, but fans may be surprised to learn just how renowned of a musician she used to be. As the Beauty Lab + Laser owner revealed...
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Even as the housing market enters a real estate correction after two years of runway prices from the pandemic housing frenzy, Utah’s housing affordability crisis is expected to persist. This year, the Utah Legislature and Gov. Spencer Cox is focused on bringing down home prices. Freeing up the market to increase supply, they said, is the best way to do that.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love having a burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjzz.com
Life Flight dispatched for man who fell off snowmobile in Utah County
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue teams responded to assist a man who Utah County officials said fell off a snowmobile and possibly broke his leg. They said they received a call regarding the incident at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 52-year-old man fell on Buffalo Peak...
ksl.com
Snow depth doubled in 30 days at some Utah sites, researcher says
SALT LAKE CITY — The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah's mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought. In the mountains near Alta, the snowpack is already stacking up as one of the wettest in 20 years. In a year when Utah's reservoirs desperately need a recharge, Utah is fortunate that the storms have delivered so far.
ABC 4
New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy Scouts of America
New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. New SA lawsuit filed against Utah chapter of Boy …. New SA lawsuit filed against Boy Scouts of America and LDS Church. The Year of the Rabbit Celebrated in Vietnamese Celebration. Local sponsors supported the Vietnamese celebration of...
utahnow.online
Delta Center returns to Salt Lake City
News hot off the press today – the famous Delta Center name is coming back to downtown Salt Lake City, after more than a fifteen year absence. This July will see Delta Airlines take over the naming rights to the famous home of the Utah Jazz; not least hundreds of other events throughout the year.
ABC 4
Suspect in critical condition after officer-involved incident in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect is reportedly in critical condition after being involved in an officer-involved critical incident in Salt Lake City, early Friday morning, Jan. 13. Just before 3:30 a.m., Salt Lake City police asked the community to avoid the area of 600 North and...
ksl.com
Roommates, family of 2 BYU students killed in crash share grief, as driver is sent to prison
PROVO — Ashley Lowe, who was driving a car hit by Caesar Castellon-Flores on Oct. 15, 2021, said she often wishes she had stayed unconscious that night. The horrible events of that evening are stuck in her memory — discovering that the blood on her arm wasn't hers, trying desperately to get paramedics to check her friends for a pulse to try and save them, and realizing she was alone in the car and her roommates were no longer alive.
utahstories.com
SLC Gets Outdoor Retailer Back, but with a Sour Note Persisting
From Toyota Landcruisers to Lowa Boots, to Jack Wolfskin’s clothes to avalanche airbags exhibits and Wasatch and Kiitos beer –the Utah Outdoor Retailer Convention (OR), has officially returned to Salt Lake City after moving temporarily to Denver, Colorado. This week OR hosted over 400 exhibitors in the Salt...
saltlakemagazine.com
Comfort Food Favorite: Maddox Ranch House
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In search of Salt Lake’s best comfort food, we asked...
6 picture-perfect homes in ski country
Eden, Utah Courtesy image The front door of this Powder Mountain one-bedroom opens on a slope leading directly to a popular ski lift. The custom-furnished 2016 house has a double-height great room with radiant-heated wood floors, picture windows framing mountain views, suspended fireplace, and crystal lighting; an open chef's kitchen with island; a primary suite; a sleeping loft for guests; and a terraced yard. Courtesy image The home comes with access to 8,000 skiable acres and Powder Mountain membership. $1,850,000. Brian Williams, Summit Sotheby's International Realty, (435) 602-0217. Whitefish, Montana Courtesy image The Tamarack chalet treehouse in Whitefish Mountain Resort is ski-in, ski-out and...
Former security guard sentenced to prison for murder after shooting, killing homeless man
Four years later, a Utah man and former security guard has been sentenced to prison for murder after shooting and killing a homeless man who was walking away from him.
UPDATE: SR-189 reopened after avalanche control
SR-189 Provo Canyon between SR-92 and the mouth of the canyon has been reopened, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
890kdxu.com
The 3 Most Successful American Idol Contestants From Utah
When American Idol first started, I was enthralled. I loved watching people succeed and others completely bomb. I realize that a lot of the stories are dramatized to “enthrall” people, but it worked. At the time I truly thought of auditioning myself. I don’t have the confidence to...
22 firefighters respond to Salt Lake City house fire
Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash in Spanish Fork Canyon claims the life of one person
SPANISH FORK, Utah — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on US-6 up Spanish Fork Canyon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near milepost 185. A Honda passenger vehicle was traveling westbound when it lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes. It was struck by a Ford truck that was pulling a trailer.
247Sports
No. 6 Red Rocks Win Big at Best of Utah Meet
For the fourth straight year, the No. 6 ranked University of Utah gymnastics team has taken home the Copper Cup as the champions of the annual Best of Utah meet. While Utah has always dominated the competition for the four years this meet has been around, this years victory was the highest Utah has ever scored in this meet.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: it’s relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money, and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection...
