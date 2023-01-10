one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the world after it combined with Republic, has published a report on investment activity on its platform. The Republic deal closed during Q4, and Seedrs is now poised to provide investment opportunities across Europe, under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation], as well as globally alongside Republic – which is not just in the US but in Asia. Towards the end of 2022, Seeders reported that it had topped £2 billion in securities offerings across 1722 different deals. That number has now moved higher, topping £2.2 billion for 1800+ securities offerings. The report indicates that more than £500 million in funding was raised via the platform for 324 securities offerings.

