crowdfundinsider.com
LatAm Fintech EBANX Appoints Fabio Scopeta to Lead Product and Tech Divisions
EBANX, a payments fintech helping global companies grow in Latin America and other world regions, announced the appointment of Fabio Scopeta as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), “to lead EBANX’s Product and Technology divisions globally.”. With more than 25 years of experience, he will focus...
crowdfundinsider.com
London based Fintech Detected Finalizes £2.5M Round
KYB (Know Your Business process) is “notoriously” slow, manual, and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates “a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the world.” It supplements this “with information that can be added by the business that is being onboarded in a white-labeled onboarding flow.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Huobi, Solaris to Introduce Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi, which claims to be one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, in order “to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally.”. The Visa-approved program will be “available to both...
crowdfundinsider.com
Seedrs Publishes a Report Outlining Sector Investments: Climatetech is Big
one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the world after it combined with Republic, has published a report on investment activity on its platform. The Republic deal closed during Q4, and Seedrs is now poised to provide investment opportunities across Europe, under ECSPR [European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation], as well as globally alongside Republic – which is not just in the US but in Asia. Towards the end of 2022, Seeders reported that it had topped £2 billion in securities offerings across 1722 different deals. That number has now moved higher, topping £2.2 billion for 1800+ securities offerings. The report indicates that more than £500 million in funding was raised via the platform for 324 securities offerings.
crowdfundinsider.com
South Korean Fintech SentBe Brings Cross-Border Money Transfer Service to the US
SentBe, Korea’s fintech company, announced the official launch of its international money transfer service in the U.S., “a significant move in the company’s global expansion.”. Customers, including migrant workers in the U.S., can now “send U.S. dollars to more than 50 countries with greater ease and at...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNP Paribas, SimCorp to Offer Connected Banking, Insurance Accounting Solution
The Securities Services business of BNP Paribas, a global multi-asset servicing specialist with EUR 10.8 trillion in assets under custody and EUR 2.3 trillion in assets under administration, has expanded its strategic partnership with SimCorp, a provider of SaaS investment management solutions, in order “to offer insurance accounting and reporting solutions integrated with its custodian and banking services.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish FSA Grants Binance Seventh Regulatory Approval in European Union
Binance is pleased to announce that Binance Nordics AB has been “granted registration as a financial institution for management and trading in virtual currency by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Swedish FSA).”. This follows months of “constructive engagement” with the regulator. Binance Nordics AB reportedly “holds registration number 66822.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech PayQuicker Announces Payments Professional Nazuk Jain as Head of Product
PayQuicker, an innovative financial technology “leader” in the global payouts market, announced the addition of Nazuk Jain as Head of Product. In this role, Jain will “continue to build out PayQuicker’s product team, and lead new initiatives in PayQuicker’s growing toolkit of payouts-as-a-service products.”. As...
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Provider Apex Group Enhances Tech Offering with PFS Acquisition
Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider, announced the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), a global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition “follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through the use of PFS-PAXUS and will expand use of the technology platform...
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech Cowbell Defines Approach to Catastrophic Modeling for Cyberattacks on SMEs
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has released a new whitepaper, “Modeling Catastrophic Cyber Events”, which lays out a path to model catastrophic cyber events in the SME market. Cowbell’s goal is “to help SMEs prevent and recover from a cyber event...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Introduces Wealth Management Platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API
Weltio has launched a wealth management platform for Latin Americans with Alpaca Broker API. Weltio is a technology wealth management platform that “offers Latin American investors the opportunity to invest in U.S. stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.”. Weltio, was founded in September 2021 by David Abusaid and George Marvin, who...
crowdfundinsider.com
tZERO Appoints William Andreozzi as New Chief Technology Officer
TZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings “a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.”. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini Adds Support for Cosmos (ATOM)
Digital asset firm Gemini says it’s pleased to announce support for Cosmos (ATOM), adding a new blockchain to Gemini’s growing list of supported networks. ATOM is now “available for deposits on Gemini.”. Trading for ATOM will follow, “opening first on our API/FIX and ActiveTrader applications for the...
crowdfundinsider.com
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Firm Kyckr
Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White “through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd.”. Kyckr provides companies “with real-time access to aggregated...
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto.com Cuts Employee Count by 20%
In a company update, Crypto.com announced that it has decided to cut its workforce by 20%, joining a litany of Fintechs that have been compelled to reduce costs due to the difficult economy. The company did not provide an exact number of job losses. Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of...
crowdfundinsider.com
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fidelity Investments Acquires Shoobx, Furthering Commitment to Equity Plan Capabilities for Private Firms
Fidelity Investments announced it is furthering its commitment to the private market with the acquisition of Shoobx, a provider of automated equity management operations and financing software “for private companies at all growth stages, up to and including an initial public offering (IPO). Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.”
