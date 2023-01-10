Read full article on original website
Mason Middle School student facing discipline for 'inciting panic' with social media post
A Mason Middle School student is facing discipline for inciting panic through a social media post. An email to Mason City Schools families was shared with WLWT, describing that an image was shared through Snapchat of a student holding an airsoft gun with the text "It's Almost Friday." According to...
Police: 1 person sustains non-life-threatening injuries after Covington shooting
One person has sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Covington Saturday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the 600 block of Main Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. As they arrived on scene, officers located one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot...
Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation
City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
Elwood Jones, inmate on death row, released on bond from Hamilton County jail
Elwood Jones, an Ohio inmate who has been on death row for nearly three decades, was released from Hamilton County jail on bond Saturday. According to officials, Jones is under electronic monitoring. Jones was convicted of killing Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel in 1994. Last month Jones was...
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Death Row inmate granted new trial, now free to walk out of Hamilton County jail
CINCINNATI — A convict who has been on death row for almost three decades is now free to leave the Hamilton County jail. Elwood Jones was convicted of killing Rhoda Nathan at a Blue Ash hotel in 1994. Last month Jones was granted a new trial by Judge Wende...
Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Princeton Road in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Report of a crash with injuries on Hanover Road and Kenn Road in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Hanover Road and Kenn Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Miami Valley Gaming sportsbook opens in Warren County
Greater Cincinnati residents have a new location to place sports bets in Warren County. Miami Valley Gaming has been offering online and mobile bets since the beginning of the year. On Friday, it unveiled its new online sportsbook inside the simulcast wagering area. Sports bettors can place their bets at...
