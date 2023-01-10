ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: 1 person sustains non-life-threatening injuries after Covington shooting

One person has sustained non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Covington Saturday morning. According to officials, officers responded to the 600 block of Main Street just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. As they arrived on scene, officers located one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot...
COVINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Loveland Police Officer recognized for work during credit card skimmer investigation

City of Loveland Officer Michael Wright was recognized at the Hamilton County Police Association's Annual Awards & Installation Banquet held on Jan. 12 in Montgomery. Wright was a co-recipient of the Clarence "Cid" Caesar (Cincinnati P.D.) Award for Investigation Demonstrating Interagency Cooperation to recognize his work with multiple agencies during a 2022 credit card skimmer investigation.
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Reed Hartman Highway at I-275 in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire on Princeton Pike and West Kemper Road in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Downed wires reported at Hemlock Street in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Miami Valley Gaming sportsbook opens in Warren County

Greater Cincinnati residents have a new location to place sports bets in Warren County. Miami Valley Gaming has been offering online and mobile bets since the beginning of the year. On Friday, it unveiled its new online sportsbook inside the simulcast wagering area. Sports bettors can place their bets at...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy