Idaho mayor: Rodeo canceled following death threats
The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The commotion began last week after announcements were made that the city and the Crooked 8 were parting ways and forming two competing rodeos, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. After a week of being barraged by angry emails, chaotic social media threads and citizens coming to city council meetings upset...
Loads of Death Threats in Kuna Force the City to Cancel Rodeo
Mayor Joe Stear of Kuna, Idaho, has reportedly canceled upcoming rodeo plans due to local death threats regarding recent disputes. As reported by Idaho Press and KTVB, “The city of Kuna has pulled the plug on its rodeo due to city staff receiving death threats. The cancellation was announced Tuesday.”
Hilarious Girl Goes Full Meathead After Canceled Rodeo In Kuna
Kuna, Idaho - What a terrible situation for the community of Kuna, and it's unfortunate that a group of people had to ruin what would have been fantastic for everyone involved including all those small businesses in Kuna who would have loved to have all that extra income. The Kuna...
Nampa Police Say Murder Suspect Is On The Run And Dangerous
Nampa police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder after discovering a body in a Nampa apartment on Monday evening (1/9). According to Nampa police, they received a call about a "deceased individual" in an apartment in the 1800 block of 1st St. N. Apparently, the person who called the police along with others in the community hadn't seen the victim in several days. This led to the discovery of the body in the apartment. According to their post on social media, they are treating the case as a homicide and posted on Tuesday afternoon that they needed the public's help in catching the murderer.
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
Man arrested in connection with death of Nampa woman
NAMPA, Idaho — A man sought by police after a woman was found dead inside a Nampa apartment is in the Canyon County Jail, and may soon face murder charges. Caldwell Police arrested Justino Morales Ramos, 29, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. He currently faces a charge of failure to notify authorities about a death, a felony under Idaho law. He is also being held on a U.S. immigration hold. The Caldwell Police Department said murder charges are pending.
Nampa man arrested on meth trafficking charge
BOISE, Idaho — A traffic stop on Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa Tuesday led to the arrest of 47-year-old Robert D. Glenn, who has been convicted on seven prior felonies, according to the Nampa Police Department. Police said after a foot pursuit, officers found paraphernalia in Glenn's vehicle. He was...
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
Caldwell Police charge man with Nampa woman's murder
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police have charged Justino Morales Ramos with second degree murder in the death of a Nampa woman found dead in her apartment on Monday. UPDATE: On Wednesday, just after 1 a.m., Caldwell Police arrested 29-year-old Justino Morales Ramos. Ramos was a person of...
Givens Hot Springs' owners speak out after roof collapses
MELBA, Idaho — Taking a soak in Givens Hot Springs has been a favorite pastime for many people around Idaho since the early 1880s. It is located in Melba, Idaho. More than 140 years later, the hot springs is in some hot water. Seven people were taken to the...
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
Two men dead in apparent murder-suicide
Two men are dead following a domestic disturbance that is being investigated as a murder-suicide. At 6:30 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a stabbing on Shelburne Street in Caldwell. They discovered two males on the floor of the home with what looked like multiple stab wounds upon arrival, according to a Caldwell Police release. The circumstances of the deaths will be confirmed in an autopsy. Evidence is currently being...
Police investigating homicide after finding woman dead inside apartment
Nampa police are investigating after discovering a dead woman inside an apartment. Police responded to a 911 call Monday night reporting a dead person inside an apartment in the 1800 block of First Street North in Nampa. The 911 caller, and others on scene, had gone to the apartment to check on the woman because they had not heard from her for several days, according to a Nampa Police Department press release. Nampa Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide and have not yet identified a suspect, the release said. They are following up on leads and persons of interest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 208-343-COPS or at 208343cops.com. The victim’s identity is not being released, pending family notification, the release said.
