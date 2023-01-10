Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
WDAM-TV
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia. Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr. The warrant...
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police seeking information on porch pirate
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a “porch pirate.”. The man and a vehicle believed linked to the pirating of said porch were caught by a home security camera. Anyone with information is asked to the call...
WDAM-TV
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia police are investigating a report of a shooting at a convenience store. Columbia Police Chief Michael Kelly said it happened at the Shell gas station on U.S. 98. Police hadn’t located a victim or potential suspect at the 10 p.m. mark. Officers do have...
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
WDAM-TV
JCSD: Reported runaway teen located safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported runaway juvenile Brennan Keller, 15, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Joe Berlin thanks everyone who shared information on Brennan’s status and for the many prayers for his safety. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
WDAM-TV
Bond set for Hattiesburg tax preparers accused of multiple counts of fraud
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of fraud are reportedly out on bond, according to the Forrest County Jail Docket website. According to a waiver of arraignment documents retrieved from the Forrest County Circuit Court, Stephanie, 25, and Sharccara McNair,...
impact601.com
16-year-old leads police on chase; totals Mustang
The Jones County Sheriff's Department was involved in a short high speed pursuit on Monday afternoon after a black Ford Mustang driving south on I-59 passed a unmarked JCSD Tahoe at a high rate of speed. The JCSD investigator driving the Tahoe estimated the speed of the Mustang was approximately...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
WDAM-TV
HPD picks up man indicted on multiple felony charges
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony indictments. The Hattiesburg Police Department said it had taken into custody Denario Hooks, who was wanted for identity theft and false pretenses. The crimes date from 2020 and 2021. HPD said Hooks also had been charged...
Mississippi man responsible for distributing nearly 18 pounds of meth in two months gets 25 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Alfredric James, 37, of Columbia, was sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg. According to court documents and trial testimony, on Dec. 9,...
WDAM-TV
Lamar County Sheriff warns citizens of scam caller impersonating deputy
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Beware of any unexpected phone call. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel was at the office Wdnesday when he received an important phone call, or so he thought. “I got a telephone call from Deputy Harris and he said he was with the Lamar County Sheriff’s...
WDAM-TV
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for punching alleged bully
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still a waiting game for one Jones County family, as they fight to put a stop to alleged bullying. WDAM 7 has been investigating this ongoing situation since November and has worked to talk to all parties involved. The family told WDAM this is not only impacting the daughter’s well-being but also her education.
WDAM-TV
2 Hattiesburg tax preparers arrested on multiple fraud charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg tax preparers are facing multiple counts of fraud in Forrest County. According to the office of the 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter, Stephanie McNair, 25, and Sharccara R. McNair, 37, were separately indicted in a multi-count indictment for the crimes of making fraudulent statements and representation and computer fraud on Tuesday.
Teen injured in high-speed chase involving Jones County deputies
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured during a chase. The incident happened on Interstate 59 on Monday, January 9. According to investigators, a deputy spotted a black Ford Mustang driving south on the interstate at a high rate of speed. The deputy determined the Mustang was […]
WDAM-TV
2 wanted in Jackson Co. arrested in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The 12th Judicial Narcotics Enforcement Team apprehended two individuals wanted for questioning in an ongoing Jackson County death investigation. Mary Slaughter, 39, was taken into custody by 12th NET agents on Wednesday in Forrest County and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on an active warrant.
WDAM-TV
Columbia police arrest 3 minors for cemetery vandalism
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Three minors are facing charges in Columbia in connection with vandalizing several graves at a local cemetery. The suspects’ names and ages were not provided. Columbia Police say the arrests came after 15 graves in the Columbia City Cemetery were vandalized on the evenings of...
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
Comments / 1