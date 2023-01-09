ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Tech Check: The Future of Viewing

"Cheddar News dove deep into the world of viewing content and looks into the future of the next generation of projectors and aromatic ways to watch your shows."
ceoworld.biz

Temu: An E-Commerce Newcomer On A Mission to Revolutionize Shopping

Temu (pronounced tee-moo) is a relatively new online marketplace based in Boston. It was launched in September 2022, and in a short period of time, it has gained a significant following. The e-commerce platform is known for its affordable, high-quality merchandise that aim to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy