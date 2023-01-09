“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO