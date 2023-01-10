ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Doctors advise on viral menstrual blood smearing trend

There have always been oddballs who have espoused drinking from the golden fountain (their own p**s), but nowadays people are taking it one step further by rubbing menstrual blood on their faces. On TikTok, people have been championing it as a form of skin care - but does it actually...
Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend

Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
Stacey Solomon shares adorable family pic ahead of due date

Pregnant Stacey Solomon has shared a smiley snap of her growing family as she and husband Joe Swash prepare to welcome their newest addition. The TV personality shared a sweet photograph of herself, Joe and four of her children with her growing bump on display. You can see her adorable pregnancy announcement here:
Aaron Chalmers calls out trolls who shamed him for kissing baby son on the lips

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has criticised trolls who shamed him for kissing his baby on the lips in a picture shared online. I don't have kids myself, but it's no secret that parents get close with their babies. It's not just changing nappies and wiping bums, it's also sharing food, wiping up drool and cleaning all manner of mystery substances off sticky hands.
Trailer for Netflix's new rom-com Your Place Or Mine just dropped

Huge news for rom-com fanatics. The trailer for the new film starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher has finally dropped and it looks adorable. Watch the clip below:. Debbie and Peter, who live in Los Angeles and New York respectively, have been best pals for 20 years. During a video...
Woman believes she manifested £1.5 million with 'lucky girl' technique

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, chances are you've stumbled across the viral 'lucky girl syndrome'. It preaches that you can get quite literally anything your heart desires by simply acting like the universe is conspiring in your favour. These TikTokers claim the technique transformed their lives:. Stephanie Dunleavy,...
Fans think Molly-Mae has revealed the name of her unborn baby

Molly-Mae Hague is already set on her unborn baby's name, but she's determined to keep it under wraps until their little girl arrives. However, some fans reckon they've figured it out already. The former Love Island star has been opening up on her pregnancy journey, updating her followers on all...
