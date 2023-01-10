Read full article on original website
Kearney's Home & Builders Show rebounds, exhibitor numbers increase
KEARNEY – The Home & Builders Show is the signature event for the Kearney Area Builders Association, and after a two-year pandemic-induced slow down, the home show is on the rebound, with more exhibitors this year than in 2022. Diane Jorgenson, associate director of KABA, said there’s excitement in...
K9 Freekz rescue of Kearney: Puppy love, and lots more
KEARNEY — Nine years ago, Heather Bennett walked up to Joni Fitzpatrick in the Dome Lounge and asked if she’d help form a nonprofit to rescue abandoned and mistreated dogs. The two women didn’t know each other, but Fitzpatrick immediately said “yes.”. It was, to coin...
Kearney Area Builders Association's Home & Builders Show exhibitors
Tillotson Enterprises Inc. Reinke’s Htg., A/C & Elect. Inc. Anderson Bros. Electric, Plumbing & Heating Inc. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Heritage Homes of Nebraska. HFC Egress Windows. Allo. Barnwood & Leather. Surface Solutions. Kearney...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (14) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Visually impaired support group won't meet this month
KEARNEY – The Kearney Chapter of the Nebraska Visually Impaired Peer Support Group will not meet this month. Its next meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Elaine Wiseman Pavilion at Kearney Manor, 2715 I Ave. For more information, call Judy Beck at 308-293-8922. FAVE 5:...
Holdrege Animal Rescue hopes to add foster homes
HOLDREGE – The Holdrege Animal Rescue is hoping to add more fostering opportunities to its organization this year. The nonprofit organization has been operating in Phelps County since 2008. Between October 2021-22, HAR placed 33 dogs and 20-25 cats in adoptive homes. It also helped find new homes for 15 to 20 dogs and numerous cats and helped search for lost pets.
Kearney Concert Association continues strong with 4 concerts remaining this season
KEARNEY – Even though the season has already started, Carol Ellenwood wants to remind patrons that they can enjoy the remainder of the Kearney Concert Association’s season of musical concerts at an affordable price. With four concerts scheduled between February and May, Kearney Concert Association board members hope...
Platte River whooping crane aerial survey taking flight in March
KEARNEY – The whooping crane population is growing!. Platte River Recovery Implementation Program is readying to start this year's round of whooping crane aerial survey flights. The flights take place from March 6 to April 29 along the Platte River, between Chapman and Lexington, and from Oct. 9 to...
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Kearney: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
At Grand Island's Fonner Park, 6-horse hitches create plenty of thunder
One hundred and sixty large horses – Belgians, Percherons and Clydesdales – are in Grand Island this weekend for the inaugural Thunder on the Prairie draft horse show at 1 p.m. today and Sunday. Each horse weighs 1,800 to 2,000 pounds. Many stand 18 hands, which means they’re...
Do you enjoy playing pickleball? Doubles teams registration open
KEARNEY – The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registration for men’s and women’s doubles pickleball leagues, ages 16 and older. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. There will be an advanced division...
Kearney hosts first state meeting of digital equity planning committee
KEARNEY – South Central Nebraska Digital Equity Planning Committee held its first state meeting at Kearney’s Harmon Park Wednesday. Hosted by Holdrege-based South Central Economic Development District and Nebraska Information Technology Commission, the gathering was attended by nearly 20 people, including representatives from the state’s eight economic development districts.
Aurora Police seeks help in locating missing elderly couple
The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing elderly couple. Bob and Loveda Proctor were last seen Thursday afternoon in Grand Island, where they had lunch at Applebee's. According to their son, Victor Proctor, the couple has no cell phone or credit card with them, and their dog and medications are still at home, indicating the absence wasn't planned.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Over 1,000 cranes folded for York 9-year-old after spinal tumor surgery
LEXINGTON – Area residents recently helped to fold over 1,000 paper cranes, butterflies and swans for Ethan Fago, a 9-year-old who went through surgery for a spinal tumor last year. Ethan and his parents, Todd and Heather Fago, reside in York, but Todd is a native of Lexington and has family in the community.
UNK men fall just short of win at Fort Hays
HAYS, Kan. – All-American candidate Kaleb Hammeke converted a layup with 6.5 seconds left to cap a 14-6 game-ending run and help Fort Hays State edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 57-55, Saturday afternoon in Hays, Kan. Fort Hays (12-5, 7-4) moves to 9-2 at home while the...
UNK wrestlers roll to win over Newman
WICHITA, Kansas – The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had six bonus-point victories to easily fly by Newman, 36-3, Friday night in Wichita. This was the Lopers first MIAA dual of the year. UNK is now 6-3 (1-0) while the Jets fall to 1-2 (0-2). Coming...
Sarah Schmitt hits late bucket to give Lopers 53-52 win over Fort Hays State
HAYS, Kan. — Junior point guard Sarah Schmitt hit a driving layup with 8.8 seconds left to lift No. 19 University of Nebraska at Kearney over Fort Hays State, 53-52, Saturday afternoon in the Tigers' Gross Memorial Coliseum. "Ball goes in; sometimes the ball doesn't go in but we...
Kearney Catholic boys pull away late against Broken Bow
KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic boys earned a confidence-building win on its home court Thursday, defeating Broken Bow 41-37 after a big fourth quarter. Neither team had much of an advantage in the opening three periods, with the teams separated by a mere point with 4½ minutes remaining.
Thursday's Hub Territory highlights
— Lincoln East outscored Kearney High 20-8 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 75-57 victory over the Bearcats. Four Spartans scored in double figures led by Carter Mick with 21 and Connor Hamilton with 20. Jack Dahlgren had 18 for Kearney, Ben Johnson had 15 and Colt Straka 10.
