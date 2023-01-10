Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against […] The post Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Seahawks most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks entered the postseason as a team that defied so many odds. Once Wild Card Weekend started, however, it was clear that they were in way above their heads. The Seahawks fell in their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, on the road. Seattle trailed early and rallied in the first half. However, they could not sustain their momentum as the 49ers dominated the second half. Here we’ll discuss the four Seahawks most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the 49ers.
Sean Payton’s view on Cowboys coaching job another hint at Mike McCarthy’s status
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, against all odds, have won just enough games to get into the 2023 NFL playoffs. They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, which was much better than what a lot of people thought this team would end up with after 18 weeks of football. Although a Wild-Card […] The post Why Seattle Seahawks will win the 2023 Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never flinches’: Doug Pederson drops truth bomb on Trevor Lawrence after ridiculous 180 in playoff debut
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the most improbable come from behind wins in recent memory when they overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers to pull out a 31-30 victory on Saturday night. And as has been the case for Jacksonville all season long, head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence were right at the center of the victory.
3 Chargers most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round collapse vs. Jaguars
Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low. The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have...
T.J. Hockenson’s epic game vs. Giants reaches heights not even Randy Moss could touch
The Minnesota Vikings have been an explosive offensive team all season, and they have gotten a huge boost from tight end T.J. Hockenson since acquiring him in a midseason trade with the Detroit Lions. He continued his impressive string of performances in the Wild Card game against the New York Giants. T.J. Hockenson is the […] The post T.J. Hockenson’s epic game vs. Giants reaches heights not even Randy Moss could touch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan reveals disrespectful Seahawks move that lit up fire under Deebo Samuel, Niners
After battling on nearly even terms with the upstart Seattle Seahawks throughout the first half, the San Francisco 49ers asserted themselves in the second half and rolled to a 41-23 triumph in the Wild Card playoff game. The Niners got extra motivation from a disrespectful twist of Deebo Samuel’s leg by Seattle’s Johnathan Abram in the second quarter.
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NY defense takes major hit, Azeez Ojulari ruled out with quad injury vs. Vikings
The New York Giants are facing a huge assignment in their Wild Card game against the high-powered offense of the Minnesota Vikings, and the job got tougher in the first half because of a key injury. Defensive end Azeez Ojulari was ruled out of the game after suffering a quad injury. Ojulari has proved to […] The post NY defense takes major hit, Azeez Ojulari ruled out with quad injury vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ injury report ahead of Seahawks clash is music to fans’ ears
The San Francisco 49ers enter the postseason as the hottest team in the entire NFL, having won 10 straight games to finish with a stellar 13-4 record. In doing so, the 49ers earned the second seed in the NFC and thus, they will face the lowest-seeded playoff team in the conference in the Seattle Seahawks. However, crazier upsets have happened before, so there are no guarantees that the 49ers would continue to steamroll the opposition. Thankfully, they won’t be missing as many crucial pieces for this all-important clash as first thought given their promising injury report.
