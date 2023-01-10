Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Paizo launches own Open Game License after ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ controversy
Paizo, the publisher behind the Pathfinder roleplaying game, has announced a new Open Game License and threatened legal action against Wizards Of The Coast. It comes after the Dungeons & Dragons publisher tried to change its existing Open Game License (OGL), which was created in 2000. The public copyright document allows any tabletop role-playing game developers to modify, copy, and redistribute content designed for the Dungeon & Dragons games.
NME
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will launch with controversial Denuvo software on PC
The Steam release of Hogwarts Legacy will include controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo. Denuvo is a digital rights management (DRM) solution, with its anti-tamper software encrypting game files and requiring occasional online verification. While this means players must remain online at all times, it makes the games harder to pirate or crack.
NME
‘The Division 2’ takes flak for missing Steam achievements
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the latest Ubisoft title to be available via Steam, but players aren’t entirely happy with the offering. Most Steam titles come with achievements, a list of in-game goals and milestones that can be displayed as badges on your Steam profile. However The...
NME
‘Scarlet & Violet’ to use mystery Pokémon in upcoming 7-star Tera Raid
It’s been teased that the next Pokémon to feature in a 7-star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be a mystery. So far, Charizard and Cinderace have featured in the 7-star Tera Raid but Game Freak is keeping the identity of the third Pokémon a secret for the time being.
NME
‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release date, gameplay and latest news
Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a long time coming, having been initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014. You’ll play as Hornet, who did appear in the original. After plans to include Hornet in Hollow Knight DLC grew, the team decided to give them their own game. Hollow Knight: Silksong was later revealed in 2019.
NME
Ubisoft call ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ a smaller and more “intimate” game
Ubisoft has said that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed spin-off Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller and more “intimate” game. According to the new game’s creative director Stéphane Boudon, the change came about due to the “epic journey” that recent games in the series took players on, with over 100 hours of gameplay often needed to complete them.
NME
‘GTA Online’ hands out railguns through a new black market Gun Van
In the latest update for GTA Online, developer Rockstar has added the Gun Van: a mobile black market that sells “top-of-the-line” weapons including the futuristic railgun. In a blog published yesterday (January 12), Rockstar outlined that the Gun Van will feature a “weekly rotating inventory” that will offer players a chance to grab “top-of-the-line weapons, ammunition, and armour.”
Comments / 0