Related
NME
Google and Nvidia reportedly have “concerns” over Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition
Tech giants Google and Nvidia have reportedly “expressed concerns” to the United States’ Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over Microsoft‘s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As reported by Bloomberg, both companies reached out to the FTC to argue that Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard – the publisher behind Candy...
NME
Paizo launches own Open Game License after ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ controversy
Paizo, the publisher behind the Pathfinder roleplaying game, has announced a new Open Game License and threatened legal action against Wizards Of The Coast. It comes after the Dungeons & Dragons publisher tried to change its existing Open Game License (OGL), which was created in 2000. The public copyright document allows any tabletop role-playing game developers to modify, copy, and redistribute content designed for the Dungeon & Dragons games.
NME
WWE cosmetic bundles are coming to ‘Rainbow Six Siege’
Ubisoft has announced the launch of two new WWE cosmetic bundles in Rainbow Six Siege – check out the trailer below. The bundle features the likeness of Undertaker and Becky ‘The Man’ Lynch. A press release for the game said: “The Deadman Bundle for Blackbeard includes the...
NME
‘Fortnite’ disables hurdling once more due to gravity-defying bug
Fortnite has been forced to disable hurdling again due to a bug that’s causing the mechanic to fling players to their death. Epic Games originally disabled hurdling last month, after reports the new mechanic was causing players to teleport across the map. It was reinstated earlier this week. However...
NME
‘Goose Goose Duck’ has suffered 2 months of “massive” server attacks
Multiplayer social deduction game Goose Goose Duck has been suffering from “attacks” on its servers for the last two months, developer Gaggle Studios has revealed. This week, Goose Goose Duck was temporarily taken offline following an incident that Gaggle Studios has described as a “massive attack” on the game’s servers.
NME
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ will launch with controversial Denuvo software on PC
The Steam release of Hogwarts Legacy will include controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo. Denuvo is a digital rights management (DRM) solution, with its anti-tamper software encrypting game files and requiring occasional online verification. While this means players must remain online at all times, it makes the games harder to pirate or crack.
NME
‘The Division 2’ takes flak for missing Steam achievements
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is the latest Ubisoft title to be available via Steam, but players aren’t entirely happy with the offering. Most Steam titles come with achievements, a list of in-game goals and milestones that can be displayed as badges on your Steam profile. However The...
NME
New ‘Skull & Bones’ release date due “very soon” after latest delay
A new release date for Skull & Bones will be announced “very soon” after the latest delay to the game, Ubisoft says. After it was announced last September that the release of the much-anticipated game had been delayed once again until 2023, this week saw the game be pushed back once again, with a 2024 release now looking likely.
NME
Ubisoft call ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ a smaller and more “intimate” game
Ubisoft has said that the upcoming Assassin’s Creed spin-off Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a smaller and more “intimate” game. According to the new game’s creative director Stéphane Boudon, the change came about due to the “epic journey” that recent games in the series took players on, with over 100 hours of gameplay often needed to complete them.
NME
‘Scarlet & Violet’ to use mystery Pokémon in upcoming 7-star Tera Raid
It’s been teased that the next Pokémon to feature in a 7-star Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be a mystery. So far, Charizard and Cinderace have featured in the 7-star Tera Raid but Game Freak is keeping the identity of the third Pokémon a secret for the time being.
NME
‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ release date, gameplay and latest news
Hollow Knight: Silksong has been a long time coming, having been initially planned as an expansion to the original game that launched in 2014. You’ll play as Hornet, who did appear in the original. After plans to include Hornet in Hollow Knight DLC grew, the team decided to give them their own game. Hollow Knight: Silksong was later revealed in 2019.
