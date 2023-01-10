ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara

By Patricia Martellotti
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When it rains it pours. As the massive rainstorm continues throughout Santa Barbara, a man decided to go kayaking in his neighborhood in Santa Barbara.

The local neighbor named Derek said it was the only way to get to his house safely.

The rainstorm flooded his neighborhood along Spring Street and De La Guerra Road on Monday.

Dozens of cars were submerged into the water.

Several neighbors stood along the outskirts of the flooded streets saying the were unable to get to their homes.

Santa Barbara County officials have announced evacuation orders in several areas including the entire city of Montecito on Monday afternoon.

The post California Storm: Man goes kayaking along flooded street in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

