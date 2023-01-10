ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Here’s why HRV is important and how can you track it with Apple Watch and iPhone

HRV is a valuable overall health metric that’s measured by Apple Watch, however, there’s no native integration in watchOS or iOS to better understand and make use of the data – leaving that to third-party apps. Below we’ll cover what HRV is, why it’s important, and how to record and use HRV with Apple Watch and iPhone.
9to5Mac

9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors

A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
9to5Mac

iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model

Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it...
9to5Mac

Apple is no longer part of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking

For more than a decade, Apple was considered one of the best companies to work for, as it was always at the top of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking. However, Glassdoor’s 2023 ranking just came out, and surprisingly, Apple is no longer on that list. As...
9to5Mac

iPhone 13 lands at $224 off in Friday’s best deals, plus Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock, Beats, more

If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again, and we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts. Leading the way, iPhone 13 has received a rare refurbished discount courtesy of Amazon and now starts from $658. That’s alongside a chance to save on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub at $160, as well as the return of Black Friday pricing on the fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac

Night mode on iPhone: How to use it and best shots we’ve seen

Night mode remains one of the iPhone’s most impressive camera system features, despite recent concerns about how unnatural post-processing can make photos look. We recently asked the 9to5Mac community on Twitter to reply with their best nighttime shots; below are some of the most awe-inspiring replies. Read on to see how you can use Night mode and the best photos I’ve seen with it.
9to5Mac

‘Retro Pod’ app yanked from the App Store after going viral on TikTok

An iPhone app that imitated and replicated some of the classic iPod features has been pulled from the App Store. The app, called Retro Pod, went viral on TikTok multiple times since December but has now disappeared from the App Store without explanation. Apple doesn’t want you to replicate the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy