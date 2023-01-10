Read full article on original website
Related
9to5Mac
Here’s a one-click fix for a macOS bug that breaks the two-finger zoom trackpad gesture
If you use a Mac with a trackpad, you’ve probably experienced a pesky bug that makes one of the most common trackpad gestures unusable. While Apple has not rolled out a permanent fix for this problem, a new utility for macOS can fix it with one click…. Pinch-to-zoom gesture...
9to5Mac
Here’s why HRV is important and how can you track it with Apple Watch and iPhone
HRV is a valuable overall health metric that’s measured by Apple Watch, however, there’s no native integration in watchOS or iOS to better understand and make use of the data – leaving that to third-party apps. Below we’ll cover what HRV is, why it’s important, and how to record and use HRV with Apple Watch and iPhone.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 416: Touchscreen Macs, 2023 Apple product roadmap and in-house part rumors
A whole bunch of rumors this week as Apple’s plans for 2023 products become clearer. Further ahead, there’s a new report out that Apple is readying its first touchscreen Mac. Apple is also preparing to replace the modem, WiFi and Bluetooth chips in its device with custom parts of its own design. Plus, AI-narrated audiobooks in Apple Books and Apple Services VP Peter Stern announces he is leaving the company.
Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Windows 11 now rolling out as beta on the Microsoft Store
Earlier this week, 9to5Mac revealed a first look at the new Apple Music and Apple TV apps coming to Windows 11. Now Windows PC users can finally download a beta version of these apps directly from the Microsoft Store. Apple Music and Apple TV apps now available for Windows. As...
9to5Mac
iPhone camera list: Here are the lenses found in every model
Curious what cameras Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what cameras your current iPhone has? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone camera list for what camera system comes with every iPhone model. iPhone has seen an impressive evolution over the years when it...
9to5Mac
Apple is no longer part of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking
For more than a decade, Apple was considered one of the best companies to work for, as it was always at the top of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work ranking. However, Glassdoor’s 2023 ranking just came out, and surprisingly, Apple is no longer on that list. As...
9to5Mac
15 years of MacBook Air: The iconic Steve Jobs unveil, the troubled years, and the future
The MacBook Air was announced by Steve Jobs 15 years ago today, on January 15, 2008. The event has become one of the most iconic Apple events ever, thanks in large part to the moment Jobs pulled the MacBook Air out of a manila envelope. Beyond the event itself, however,...
9to5Mac
iPhone 13 lands at $224 off in Friday’s best deals, plus Satechi Thunderbolt 4 dock, Beats, more
If you can believe it, it’s Friday once again, and we’re rounding up all of the best Apple discounts. Leading the way, iPhone 13 has received a rare refurbished discount courtesy of Amazon and now starts from $658. That’s alongside a chance to save on Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub at $160, as well as the return of Black Friday pricing on the fitness-ready Beats Studio Buds at $90. Hit the jump for all of the best deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Night mode on iPhone: How to use it and best shots we’ve seen
Night mode remains one of the iPhone’s most impressive camera system features, despite recent concerns about how unnatural post-processing can make photos look. We recently asked the 9to5Mac community on Twitter to reply with their best nighttime shots; below are some of the most awe-inspiring replies. Read on to see how you can use Night mode and the best photos I’ve seen with it.
9to5Mac
‘Retro Pod’ app yanked from the App Store after going viral on TikTok
An iPhone app that imitated and replicated some of the classic iPod features has been pulled from the App Store. The app, called Retro Pod, went viral on TikTok multiple times since December but has now disappeared from the App Store without explanation. Apple doesn’t want you to replicate the...
Comments / 0