Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Fox 19

VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals rolled out another stellar pregame light show at Paycor Stadium Sunday night for the Wild Card rematch against the Ravens. It’s an encore performance after the Bengals first employed the display using fans’ mobile phones before the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game that was eventually cancelled.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals O-line takes another hit with Williams injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams limped to the locker room following an injury toward the end of the second quarter. He suffered a left knee injury during the play that the Baltimore Ravens recovered a Hayden Hurst fumble. Williams is questionable to return to the game, the Bengals announced.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pregame Thread: Countdown to wild card rematch of Bengals-Ravens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch. The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Mixon fined for coin flip celebration, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to ProFootballTalk. While the fine amount has not been disclosed, the report says Mixon will appeal. The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati artist’s newest work highlights 3 Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An award-winning artist from Cincinnati is hoping to benefit from the Bengals’ success this season by selling a new painting. Painting is a full-time job for Tony Lipps. “I’ve been an artist all my life, went to college for it,” Lipps said. “And when I got...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fans keeping Bengals game day traditions alive

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans will do just about anything they think will help the Bengals beat the Ravens and hopefully win their way to the big game. Several of them shared their wild game day traditions with our Simone Jameson. Watch what they plan to do come Sunday in the...
CINCINNATI, OH

