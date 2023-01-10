Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Restaurant Review--Otto's in CovingtonLibby Shively McAvoyCovington, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Fox 19
WATCH: Joe Burrow says on NBC pregame he wants to play in Cincinnati ‘my whole career’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the long term. The Ohio native spoke to NBC’s Maria Taylor in an interview that aired Sunday evening. Taylor asked Burrow about his comments earlier in the week that the championship window for the...
Fox 19
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a Holy Grail employee a generous tip Saturday. The former Bengals player tweeted that he left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill. On the receipt, he wrote, “Ravens don’t stand a chance tomorrow!! Who Dey.”. Johnson tweeted the photo...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Georgia Football Player, Staff Member Killed In Car Accident
The redshirt sophomore offensive lineman was 20 years old.
Fox 19
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals rolled out another stellar pregame light show at Paycor Stadium Sunday night for the Wild Card rematch against the Ravens. It’s an encore performance after the Bengals first employed the display using fans’ mobile phones before the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game that was eventually cancelled.
Fox 19
Bengals O-line takes another hit with Williams injury
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams limped to the locker room following an injury toward the end of the second quarter. He suffered a left knee injury during the play that the Baltimore Ravens recovered a Hayden Hurst fumble. Williams is questionable to return to the game, the Bengals announced.
Fox 19
Bengals’ playoff run brings joy to young fan diagnosed with rare cancer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ run to the playoffs has energized Cincinnati and given one of their young fans the power through tough times. Strong will, resilience and a refusal to give up are some shared characteristics of 2-year-old Bennett Messer and the Bengals. Bennett was diagnosed in 2022...
Fox 19
GAME THREAD: Bengals retake lead on Sam Hubbard’s 99-yard fumble runback touchdown
-- UPDATE 2:13 3Q: The Ravens equalize on a 41-yard Demarcus Robinson touchdown. Robinson runs a slant-and-go and roasts Bengals cornerback Eli Apple, who wasn’t within 10 yards of Robinson at the time of the catch. Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins helped on the drive with a 27-yard run...
Fox 19
Pregame Thread: Countdown to wild card rematch of Bengals-Ravens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m. It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch. The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo...
Fox 19
Mixon fined for coin flip celebration, per report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to ProFootballTalk. While the fine amount has not been disclosed, the report says Mixon will appeal. The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati artist’s newest work highlights 3 Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An award-winning artist from Cincinnati is hoping to benefit from the Bengals’ success this season by selling a new painting. Painting is a full-time job for Tony Lipps. “I’ve been an artist all my life, went to college for it,” Lipps said. “And when I got...
Fox 19
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy from Fort Mitchell got a huge surprise Friday at Paycor Stadium!. Calvin Theetge, a huge Bengals fan with Down syndrome, was visiting the stadium Friday. Calvin’s father, Derrick Theetge took him hoping to see the team as they left practice. But he got a...
Fox 19
Fans keeping Bengals game day traditions alive
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans will do just about anything they think will help the Bengals beat the Ravens and hopefully win their way to the big game. Several of them shared their wild game day traditions with our Simone Jameson. Watch what they plan to do come Sunday in the...
Comments / 0