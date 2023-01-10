Read full article on original website
Jahiem Eugene
5d ago
I live in great mills I have a very big surprise for who ever tries it at my home. it's called the double Tapp.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection with violent Seaford carjacking
SEAFORD, Del. – A suspect involved in a carjacking that stretched from Seaford to Salisbury is now facing serious charges. The victim, identified only as an elderly woman, was reportedly tied up, and thrown into the Wicomico River. Seaford Police say 23-year-old Ralph Harmon of Salisbury was one of...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center
WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the shooting around 11:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of Afton Street. Once there, officers discovered a man inside...
fox5dc.com
Man killed in Southeast DC double shooting: police
WASHINGTON - A double shooting in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning left a man dead, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded around 12:49 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 15th Place. Once there, officer found two men who had been shot. Both were...
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
Bay Net
Fingerprinting Services Available At St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Fingerprinting services are available at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. The service is no longer at the District 3 Station in California. To make an appointment by phone, call 301-475-4200, ext. 78046, or make an...
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Vandalism, Property Destruction At North Beach Wetlands Park
NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism and property destruction at the Wetlands Park in North Beach. The vandalism occurred sometime between late October and November of 2022. Anyone with information about this case or possible suspects is asked to...
Armed suspect robs 16-year-old of jacket in Hyattsville, Maryland
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a 16-year-old was robbed by an armed suspect at a store in Hyattsville Friday night. According to a series of tweets from Hyattsville Police, the robbery happened at a store in the 6200 block of Belcrest Road. When officers arrived, they learned...
WGMD Radio
Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning
Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
17-year-old dies after being shot while walking home in Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. — A teenager has died after being shot while walking home Friday in Waldorf, Maryland, officials said. The Charles County Sheriff's Office first tweeted about the shooting just after 3 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place. Officers arrived at...
fox5dc.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing CVS employee during attempted robbery: police
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stabbing a CVS employee in the shoulder during an attempted robbery in Montgomery County Thursday. The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Officials say the worker was taken to a nearby...
fox5dc.com
2 women shot during rideshare trip in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Two women were shot while riding in a rideshare vehicle in Northwest D.C. early Saturday morning, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street around 12:38 a.m. Once at the scene, officers found evidence...
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
WJLA
SEE IT: House fire extinguished at Prince George's County home
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and Rescue (PGFD) responded to a home in Clinton, Md. Saturday morning for the report of a fire. The home is located in the 13000 block of Gallahan Road. When fire crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m., fire and smoke were visible from the house's first-story front porch, the department said.
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Teenager
Takoma Park Police is seeking the public’s assistance in location a missing 17-year-old, Kimora Saunders, who has been missing since Sunday, January 8th, 2023. She was last seen at 2pm on the 7600 block of Maple Avenue in Takoma Park. She is 5’4, 160lbs, with red braids, and was last seen wearing white with gray Nike shoes. If you have any information that can help locate this person, please call 301-270-1100 or text tip411 and reference case #230002260.
WJLA
17-year-old charged in shooting death of Lee Alexander Thomas at Largo gas station
LARGO, MD. (7News) — A 17-year-old Upper Marlboro boy was charged for fatally shooting a 54-year-old man at an Exxon gas station in Largo during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said. On Dec. 19 at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the gas station,...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 23-1198. On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby,...
WTOP
Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking
A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
