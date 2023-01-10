Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO