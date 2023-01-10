Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
'Ocean Boy' Trailer: Luke Hemsworth Is a Father on the Run With His Son (Exclusive)
After four seasons on Westworld, fans of Luke Hemsworth can find the actor returning to his Aussie roots in the upcoming coming-of-age drama, Ocean Boy. And only ET has the exclusive (and emotional) trailer for the film, offering viewers a deeper look at this story about a son trying to connect with his father during a trip only to realize they're on the run from the law.
Michael Levin, 'Ryan's Hope' Soap Star, Dead at 90
Michael Levin, known for portraying the journalist Jack Fenelli on all 13 seasons of the ABC soap Ryan's Hope, has died. He was 90. Levin's son, Jason, told The Hollywood Reporter that his father died on Jan. 6 of natural causes at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. No further details were provided.
'And Just Like That' Season 2: Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw Hold Hands in New Pics
Aidan Shaw is back! On Friday, And Just Like That's official Instagram account unveiled photos of John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of the second season of the HBO Max series. The pics featured Corbett's Aidan and Parker's Carrie Bradshaw walking hand-in-hand on the streets of New...
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
Nick Cordero's Mom Lesley Dies, Amanda Kloots Says Her 'Heart Is Broken'
Amanda Kloots is mourning another devastating loss. The 40-year-old co-host of The Talk took to Instagram on Friday to announce that her mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has died. Lesley's death came two and a half years after her son, Nick Cordero, died following a battle with COVID-19. He was 41. "My...
Nick Jonas Reveals Why He Celebrated Daughter Malti's First Birthday 'in Style'
Nick Jonas wanted to go big for his daughter's first birthday. The 30-year-old singer recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed why he and wife Priyanka Chopra threw a big bash when their daughter, Malti, turned one. "We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey...
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
'Secrets of the Elephants': Watch the Trailer for James Cameron's New Docuseries (Exclusive)
Following the success of the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales, filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron is back with another installment in the Secrets of nature documentary series -- this time focusing his attention on elephants. Ahead of its premiere on Earth Day, ET has the exclusive first trailer for Secrets of the Elephants, narrated by Natalie Portman.
How to Watch Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Online — Stream The Elvis Biopic Starring Austin Butler Now
After its theatrical release last summer, director Baz Luhrmann's star-studded biopic about the King of Rock and Roll has finally landed on streaming services. Starring Golden Globe winner Austin Butler as Elvis, Tom Hanks as his manger Colonel Tom Parker, and Olivia DeJonge as his wife, Priscilla, Elvis is available to watch at home on HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Talks Empowering Workouts After Kody Separation
Sister Wivesstar Janelle Brown is focusing on herself and getting stronger in the new year. The 53-year-old TLC star took to Instagram on Thursday to show off part of her impressive workout routine. In one clip, the mother of six is seen lifting heavy weights on her back, squatting low...
Savannah Chrisley Praises Mom Julie in Birthday Tribute Ahead of Prison Sentence
Savannah Chrisley is celebrating her mom. Just days before Julie Chrisley is set to report to federal prison, her daughter took to Instagram to share a birthday tribute to the now 50-year-old reality star. To mark the milestone birthday, Savannah shared a compilation video that featured her favorite moments with...
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Announces Engagement to Tessa Angermeier
Ben Savage is less than a month into 2023 and already it's shaped up to be one helluva year. The Boy Meets World star announced he's engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier!. The 42-year-old child star took to Instagram and posted a photo of him with his now-fiancée, in which she's seen resting her left hand on his chest as they pose in front of a large pond in Owensville, Indiana. If you look closely, there's a nice rock on that finger. Savage captioned the post, "The best is yet to come."
The KN95 Face Masks Seen on Bella Hadid, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Are In Stock This Winter 2023
With the ongoing pandemic and speculation of a COVID, RSV, and Influenza winter surge, many of Hollywood's biggest stars have learned how to make face masks a staple part of their everyday life, especially the KN95 face masks. N95, KN95 and KF94 masks continue to be the best face masks for protection against the more infectious Omicron variant as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. KN95s and NIOSH-approved N95 styles have proven to be a go-to fit for many celebs — especially the styles from Evolvetogether.
Nia Long Reacts to Lisa Marie Presley's Death, Says 'Life Is So Short' (Exclusive)
In the wake of Lisa Marie Presley tragic and untimely death on Thursday, Nia Long is reflecting on how clear it is to embrace life and those you love while you have time. Long walked the carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new thriller, Missing -- which hits theaters Jan. 20 -- and she opened up to ET's Kevin Frazier is about Presley's death, at age 54.
Kim Kardashian Reveals Son Saint Lost His First Tooth, See His Request to the Tooth Fairy
Kim Kardashian was on tooth fairy duty after her son, Saint West, lost his first tooth. On Saturday, the 42-year-old reality TV star documented the fun journey on her Instagram Story. Kim shared a handwritten note by Saint, which lined out his post-missing tooth request. "Can I please have Roblox...
Chelsea DeBoer Says Leaving 'Teen Mom' for HGTV Show Feels Like 'Huge Weight' Was Lifted (Exclusive)
Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are excited to shed their Teen Mom identifiers in favor of being known as the new HGTV stars. The real-life couple rose to fame on MTV's Teen Mom 2, but now they are transitioning into the world of home renovation on their new show, Down Home Fab.
