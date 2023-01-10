Effective: 2023-01-15 15:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by runoff from excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 345 PM PST, Stream gauge reports indicate waters levels are in moderate flooding, but are expected to lower to minor flood territory this evening. Minor flooding is ongoing along the Mark West Creek and Green Valley Creek. - This includes the following streams and drainages Humbug Creek, Laguna de Santa Rosa, Green Valley Creek, Porter Creek, Atascadero Creek, Rincon Creek, Mark West Creek, Pool Creek, Mill Creek, Santa Rosa Creek, Russian River, Weeks Creek and Windsor Creek. - Some locations that are near the flooding creeks include Larkfield-Wikiup and Forestville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO