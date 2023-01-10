Eric Sanchack, COO of Digital Realty to Deliver Data Center BUILD Keynote Address

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023--

Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals and AFCOM’s annual global gathering, today announces Erich J. Sanchack, Chief Operating Officer for Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, will deliver a keynote address at Data Center BUILD. Data Center BUILD is a new construction and design summit that brings together operators, decision-makers, experts and implementers to help drive smart decisions for data center growth and takes place in conjunction with Data Center World. The leadership summit provides information and connections needed to design and build data centers and takes place May 8-9 in Austin, TX.

Sanchack is responsible for Digital Realty’s global portfolio operations, global construction, colocation and interconnection service implementation, cybersecurity, government affairs, and supply chain operations. He has held multiple leadership roles across large portfolios, including CenturyLink IT Solutions, CenturyLink Federal Solutions, Lockheed Martin and Information Systems and Global Solutions/Defense. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer, Sanchack sits on the board of directors for the Data Center Coalition and the Northern Virginia Technology Council, the board of directors and executive committee for the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association/International, and the Armed Services Council for the Union League of Philadelphia. The Northern Virginia Technology Council recognized Sanchack with the 2020 Data Center Sustainable Champion Award and the Northern Virginia Technology Council named Sanchack a TECH 100 executive and Data Center Community Champion.

“Building a data center is a highly complex, multi-year, multi-billion-dollar business with tremendous risk and potential rewards for each decision. Our summit will provide executives with the insights and technology solutions that will help drive smart decisions for data center growth,” said Liz Cruz, Conference Director, Data Center World. “We are pleased to bring industry leaders like Erich Sanchack to share insights on how to plan and build in this ever-changing environment for data centers.”

The Data Center BUILD Advisory Board has created a cutting-edge program providing real answers for today’s data center challenges. The members of the 2023 Board:

Ron Vokoun, Director of Critical Facilities, OAC Services

Ben Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Turner Construction

Nancy Novak, Chief Innovation Officer, Compass Data Centers

Mark Schultz, Construction Manager, Meta

Ali Greenwood, Executive Director, Cushman & Wakefield

Alan Howard, Principal Analyst, Omdia

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2023. Data Center World 2023 will be held May 8-11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

