Exactech and JointMedica Announce First Hip Resurfacing Procedure with Polymotion® Hip Implant

Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, is pleased to announce the first hip resurfacing surgery was successfully completed using the novel JointMedica Polymotion ® hip implant that is based on a metal-on-polyethylene articulation.

This surgery was performed by hip resurfacing specialist Jim MacKenzie, MD, in Calgary, Canada, who is also celebrating a milestone accomplishment of 20 years of completing hip resurfacing procedures. The Polymotion hip implant addressed the unique pathology of the patient’s hip that could not be addressed with legacy, metal-on-metal hip resurfacing implants.

“Many patients benefit from hip resurfacing. Having performed this procedure for more than 20 years, it is exciting to see new developments in the hip resurfacing space. I look forward to being able to provide this technology for my patients,” said Dr. MacKenzie.

Exactech announced the acquisition of a minority interest in JointMedica Limited earlier in 2022. Both companies are collaborating to deliver the next generation of hip resurfacing to the global market through the Polymotion implant, which has yet to receive clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The implant system will become available in targeted markets on a country-by-country basis following regulatory clearances.

According to Exactech’s Chief Strategy Officer Sharat Kusuma, MD, “Historically, the concept of hip resurfacing has intellectually appealed to surgeons all over the world. In fact, Sir John Charnley, the credited inventor of the modern total hip replacement, intuitively performed hip resurfacing in his initial cohort of hip arthritis patients [rather than total hip arthroplasty]. Sir Charnley’s early hip resurfacings failed due to inferior materials, not due to flaws in the procedure itself.”

Dr. Kusuma continued, “Exactech is thrilled to now partner with the credited inventors of modern hip resurfacing, Derek McMinn MD, FRCS, and Ronan Treacy, MD, FRCS, and JointMedica, to deliver the next generation of metal-on-advanced-polyethylene hip resurfacing to the market.”

