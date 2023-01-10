ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

SHS girls bowl to fourth place, beat Niles

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
On Sunday, the Sturgis girls bowling program placed fourth at the Battle of the Bakers in Battle Creek.

Sturgis fell to Coldwater in that consolation finals, 147-138 and 162-132. Coldwater's official win in total pins came by way of 309-270. Prior to getting there, Sturgis beat Howell in the final two bakers. The Trojans trailed 154-113 after the opener, but rebounded to win the next two at 158-105 and 135-124 for a total pin win of just 406-383.

"Overall another very good day for Sturgis bowling. The girls had their share of those lessons as well. Having their best day on the season in qualifying and then having to come back down 0-1 in the quarterfinals," Sturgis coach Scott Spahr said. "After that they had to face the 2022 D2 girls runner up Mason Bulldogs. And the veteran presence of their opponent showed. In the consolation finals, some growing pains showed up and it resulted in a 4th place finish. The process continues to work."

Sturgis advanced from the win over Howell, but fell to Mason 217-122 and 183-138. This put them in the consolation finals against Coldwater, where the Cardinals up-ended SHS.

The SHS boys qualified and were defeated by DeWitt in the opening round. SHS did win the first baker game at 196-146, but fell in the next two 179-133 and 182-128. DeWitt's total pin win was 507-457.

"The boys continue to improve and gain the experience needed to make a deep postseason run. Moving through both the ups and downs of gaining such," Spahr said. "Today unfortunately ended on a down note in match play but each of these competitions contains lessons."

Then on Monday, the Trojans dropped a close one with Niles, 16-14. The Vikings won the second baker game 191-149 after Sturgis won the opener 163-135. Unfortunately for the Trojans, the Vikes got the two extra bonus points for total pins knocked down at 326-312.

In singles play, Sturgis put up games of 817 and 837 (1,654). Niles countered with games of 828 and 793 (1,621).

Sturgis was led by Owen Brewer, he bowled a 353 series with games of 187 and 166. Caleb Henson-Bohlen added games of 168 and 164 for a 332, Andrew Matz bowled a 331 series with games of 162 and 169. Garrett Liston threw a single game of 203, Brayden Smoker added a single game of 164.

The Trojan girls won 27-3. They won baker games 142-90 and 111-110 for a 253-200 total win.

Singles games saw SHS come out on top 725-594 and 718-636 for a 1,443-1,230 total pin knockdown.

Donna Henson-Bohlen led the way with a 335 series (197, 138). Lydia Boland rolled games of 152 and 142 for a 294, Kami Kimes added games of 121 and 166 for a 287 total. Jaden Moore also added games of 124 and 94 for a 218 series.

