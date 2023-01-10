South Carolina football finishes ranked in AP Top 25 poll for first time since 2013

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football finished ranked in the final AP Top 25 poll for the first time since 2013, ending a wild season at No. 23.

The Gamecocks (8-5, 4-4 SEC) came in at No. 20 after the final week of the regular season, their highest ranking in the poll since Week 5 of the 2014 season. They fell to No. 23 after losing 45-38 to Notre Dame (9-4) in the Gator Bowl, and Notre Dame rose from No. 19 before the bowl to No. 18.

SHANE BEAMER:South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer's salary more than doubles in 2023 as contract extension set

TRANSFER PORTAL:South Carolina football transfer portal tracker: Roster changes for 2023 season

South Carolina's last postseason ranking came at No. 4 in 2013, the program's highest postseason ranking ever. The Gamecocks finished 11-2 that year and beat Wisconsin in the Citrus Bowl.

The Gamecocks had a tumultuous season with historic wins at Kentucky and over Texas A&M alongside brutal losses to Georgia, Missouri and Florida. The year was headlined by back-to-back stunning upsets in the final two weeks of the regular season.

South Carolina beat rival Clemson, then ranked No. 8, 31-30 one week after dominating then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-38. The victory over the Tigers ended their seven-game winning streak in the series and snapped a 40-game winning streak at Memorial Stadium.

Clemson finished No. 13 in the poll, and Tennessee finished No. 6.

The university board of trustees also approved a two-year contract extension through Dec. 31, 2027 for football coach Shane Beamer. Beamer's salary will increase to $6.125 million in 2023, a more than 122% raise for the second-year head coach.