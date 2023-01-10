ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'The cement between the stones'

Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
BBC

Jennie Gow: BBC F1 broadcaster suffers serious stroke

The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy