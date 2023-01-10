ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail

A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
LONGWOOD, FL
Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies

LEESBURG, Fla. - A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.
LEESBURG, FL
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
KISSIMMEE, FL
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed

DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Amtrak customer speaks out after 20-hour delay getting to Florida

SANFORD, Fla. - As if there haven’t been enough travel nightmares with planes recently, 563 Amtrak passengers are finally breathing a sigh of relief after what they are calling a terrible train travel experience. A crash that derailed a CSX train led to a 20-hour delay (and ultimately a...
SANFORD, FL
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
ORLANDO, FL
Residents brave bitter cold for annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold winds whipped through downtown Orlando on Saturday, as the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade marched down Orange Avenue. "Oh it's freezing! It's about 40 degrees, I believe," said Shantele Bennett, who was watching the parade. "But even though it was 40 degrees I decided that wasn't going to stop me from making sure I remember some people that have fought for us and brought us through what we've been through."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando's Hula Bowl will feature first all-female officiating crew

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday's Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will feature college football's first-ever all-female officiating crew. This isn't a moment lost on the women. "This is amazing. I’m just speaking for all the young ladies, this is something that’s...
ORLANDO, FL

