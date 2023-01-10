Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Woman found dead after fight in Orange County, man arrested: deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a woman in her 40s died following a domestic altercation on Royal Street Saturday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 10 p.m., law enforcement responded to the area regarding the fight and found the woman unresponsive. She was...
fox35orlando.com
Woman dies after being found shot in crashed car in Orange County; reward offered in search for suspect
Authorities have offered a reward in an effort to help track down a suspect who shot and killed Nekaybaw Iyona Collier. The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive in a crashed vehicle in Pine Hills and later died at a local hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
fox35orlando.com
FL man sentenced for killing daughter • Giant snake crosses road • FL inmate released accidentally from jail
A Florida man is accused of impersonating an officer and stealing from an elderly man, watch a giant python cross a Florida road, a Florida inmate is back in jail after being released accidentally, photo shows suspect in carjacking at Orlando International Airport last week, and a Longwood father pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his daughter and attacking his other child: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
fox35orlando.com
Florida police looking to help reunite dog rescued from pond with its owner
The Tavares Police Department wants to reunite a dog to its owner after it was rescued from a pond in Central Florida. The dog was found swimming in Lake Eustis and was rescued by bystanders, police said in a Facebook post. According to the post shared on Saturday night, the...
fox35orlando.com
Teen girl missing out of Leesburg since Wednesday: deputies
LEESBURG, Fla. - A teenage girl from Leesburg has been reported missing, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Carys Andrews, 15, was last seen at her home in Leesburg on Wednesday between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. She was wearing sweatpants and a long sleeve shirt, deputies said. She may be in the Fruitland area.
fox35orlando.com
SeaWorld: Killer whale found dead on Florida beach was not pregnant, showed signs of 'various illnesses'
PALM COAST, Fla. - The death of a killer whale found stranded on a beach in Flagler County may have been due to various illnesses, SeaWorld said in a statement. The female orca whale was found dead in Palm Coast on Jan. 11 after beaching itself on the shore. The whale was almost 22-feet in length and weighed 9,000 pounds.
fox35orlando.com
New programs help track Alzheimer's patients in Florida for free
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient is safe, after being rescued from a swamp in Kissimmee. "These guys are heroes, they dropped the helicopter and landed in a safe place. Co-pilot runs out, gets guided into the area, and found him face down. He had fallen and couldn’t get up." Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez spoke about the rescue of a 73-year-old Alzheimer's patient. "A gentleman had got away from his loved one. And he went into a swamp."
fox35orlando.com
WWII tugboat arrival in Central Florida delayed
DELAND, Fla. - A historic World War ll tugboat's arrival back home to Volusia County has been delayed. The boat – which was believed to be used in the D-Day invasion of Normandy – was originally built in DeLand. It has already made the trip across the Atlantic and was supposed to float down the St. John's River from Jacksonville to arrive in DeLand on Sunday.
fox35orlando.com
17 dogs surrendered from Orange County home looking for loving families
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is calling on people who have a little extra room in their hearts and homes for help. The shelter says a few days ago, seventeen dogs were surrendered from a single household. Three have already found new homes, but the ones still left are fearful and unsocialized.
fox35orlando.com
Anti-Semitic symbols found on bathroom of Orlando high school school, officials say
Michael McNarney says he saw anti-Semitic symbols on the walls inside a boy’s bathroom at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday evening. McNarney says he told a teacher what he saw, and then that teacher told the principal.
fox35orlando.com
Freezing cold in Florida: Is snow possible this weekend? Here's what the forecast says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida is getting another taste of winter as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures to the area this weekend. Saturday started off very chilly in the 30s and 40. Highs today in Central Florida aren't expected to leave the 50s, so be sure to wear a sweater or jacket.
fox35orlando.com
Amtrak customer speaks out after 20-hour delay getting to Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - As if there haven’t been enough travel nightmares with planes recently, 563 Amtrak passengers are finally breathing a sigh of relief after what they are calling a terrible train travel experience. A crash that derailed a CSX train led to a 20-hour delay (and ultimately a...
fox35orlando.com
Pet adoption in Orlando: Check out these dogs and cats looking for forever homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Looking for a new furry friend? The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando has plenty of dogs and cats looking for their forever homes!. Click through the gallery below to see some of the adorable faces that want you to be their human:. ◀︎ ▶︎
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 39 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 52 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Behind it are freezing temperatures for northern parts of our viewing area. Wake-up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola, and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees.
fox35orlando.com
Residents brave bitter cold for annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold winds whipped through downtown Orlando on Saturday, as the city's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Parade marched down Orange Avenue. "Oh it's freezing! It's about 40 degrees, I believe," said Shantele Bennett, who was watching the parade. "But even though it was 40 degrees I decided that wasn't going to stop me from making sure I remember some people that have fought for us and brought us through what we've been through."
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Chilly temperatures continue across Central Florida; when does the heat return?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Today's high: 61 degrees | Tonight's low: 39 degrees. Main weather concerns: After a very chilly start to the day, temperatures will remain cool Sunday with highs mostly in the upper 50s. Under clear skies Sunday night, lows will likely once again fall into the 30s...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando's Hula Bowl will feature first all-female officiating crew
ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday's Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will feature college football's first-ever all-female officiating crew. This isn't a moment lost on the women. "This is amazing. I’m just speaking for all the young ladies, this is something that’s...
fox35orlando.com
Bethune-Cookman AD Reggie Theus nominated for induction into Basketball Hall of Fame
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Reggie Theus, former Orlando Magic player and current athletic director and men's basketball coach at Bethune-Cookman University has been nominated for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023. "It’s an unbelievable honor," Theus said. "I’m grateful for...
