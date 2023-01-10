ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 KISS FM

A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock

The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown

Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day

Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?

Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner

A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
PLAINVIEW, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers

It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock

I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie

As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

A Fun Date Night Idea for Lubbock Couples

Whether you have a new year’s resolution to have more date-nights with your partner, or you are just looking for something fun to do with that special someone, there is a TikTok trend that you will love. Coming up with a new date night idea can be a struggle...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?

I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies

Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Cheap Trick Returns To Lubbock

Lubbock, TX – Cheap Trick is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for the instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The legendary band will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy