A Few Great Places To Check Out Stand-Up Comedy In Lubbock
The stand-up comedy scene in Lubbock is much bigger than you probably realize. If you've never gone out for a night of local laughs, it's definitely time to change that. Not only do we have some truly hilarious local legends, but the comedy scene is also incredibly welcoming to newcomers that want to give it a shot.
Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse To Add Lubbock Location Inside SPC Downtown
Wolfforth's Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse is expanding into Lubbock, according to their announcement on Facebook:. Now that the ink is dry we have BIG NEWS!! We are opening a second location inside the new South Plains College building on 13th St (the old Lubbock City hall)! Yes it will be open to the public! The new location will be (hopefully) open by February 1st.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day
Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?
Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
Adopting One of These 5 Lubbock Dogs Comes with a Special Gift
When it comes to expanding your family and bringing home a new furry friend, there is no better time to start than now. If you are thinking about getting a dog but aren’t sure where to start, one of these sweet pups might be the one for you. The...
Barnes & Noble Is Expanding & What That Could Mean For Lubbock
Since I was a little girl, I've always enjoyed hanging out at Barnes & Noble. Then, it was a magical place of peace, in which I could be myself and explore an ocean of information. I especially loved books about faraway places- both in a geographic and temporal sense, like ancient Egypt or Rome.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
Lubbock Prepare To Be Amazed With Unimaginable Stunts By Famous Drivers
It is time to take it up a notch and get on the edge of your seats. No matter if that is tricks, flips or fire, Lubbock better be ready to be amazed. People who have seen the show are saying, "Show was awesome!! Very well worth it. Some of the best driving I’ve seen in person!! Definitely will be going back and recommending it to everyone!! The staff was awesome too!!"
Lubbock, Don’t Sleep On Businesses Just Because They’re Close to Campus
I'll be the first to admit that I've chosen to forgo a bar, restaurant, or other business because it was close to the Texas Tech Campus. The reason? I made the false and ridiculous assumption it would be packed to the gills. Of course, that is sometimes true, but it can't possibly be true all of the time at every single establishment.
With Joyland Gone, Here’s the Closest Amusement Park To Lubbock
I had really, really hoped that Joyland could somehow pull through. But I was also cautiously optimistic for a few reasons. We all knew that Joyland was prone to flooding and faced the difficult task of hiring folks seasonally. Most frustratingly, it seemed to be the constant target for vandalizing. I have to choke down a little bit of angry hate every time I think about that.
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock
Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
19 New Food & Drink Spots Coming to Lubbock in 2023
Cheers to 2023. It is already looking food tastic for Lubbock. This is a list of the places we know are coming, where they are coming and when. You can also click on their name and find out more information about each spot. Here are all the spots set to...
Lubbock Keep an Eye Out for This New Girl Scout Cookie
As the holidays are officially over we are kind of in a lull until Valentines day but there is one day that almost everyone looks forward to. The beginning of Girl Scout Cookie sale season, which kicks off Friday, January 13. These are not made from real Girl Scouts, if you ever watched the classic 1991 Addams Family movie then you get it.
Lubbock’s Mom Lounge & Playspace Sets Grand Opening Date
Back in May, we told you about an awesome mom lounge that's coming to Lubbock. Well it is finally time. The Mom Lounge and Playspace is going to be where moms can go to unwind and also lets their kids play. Moms work hard and they deserve something like this in Lubbock.
Get Ready For Pancakes! 71st Annual Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival Is Coming
Get ready for pancakes, bacon, sausage, and more pancakes. Oh, and pass the syrup and butter along as well. The Lubbock Lions Club Pancake Festival is back at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Saturday, February 18th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's an all day event and fundraiser...
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
A Fun Date Night Idea for Lubbock Couples
Whether you have a new year’s resolution to have more date-nights with your partner, or you are just looking for something fun to do with that special someone, there is a TikTok trend that you will love. Coming up with a new date night idea can be a struggle...
Did You Know You Can Actually Eat Tumbleweeds?
I can't believe how many tumbleweeds are on my block right now. They are absolutely everywhere. Stuck in the gutters, rolling through traffic, hanging out in my bushes. EVERYWHERE. I remembered an old Texas cookbook that my grandmother had when I was growing up. It had a recipe for tumbleweeds in it. I always thought it was odd, but now that they have infiltrated our city and caused a bunch of ruckus, maybe it's time for us to get even, and start eating them...
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies
Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
Cheap Trick Returns To Lubbock
Lubbock, TX – Cheap Trick is an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for the instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock ‘n’ roll. The legendary band will be making a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m.
