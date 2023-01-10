Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
IGN
Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Predictions for 2023 - Next-Gen Console Watch
For this special episode of Next-Gen Console Watch, we're going to take a swing at predicting the year ahead for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and of course, Nintendo. Could we see a price hike on Game Pass or PlayStation Plus? Will Sony acquire Square Enix to compete with Microsoft's mammoth stable of developers? Will we finally see anything from Nintendo on Metroid Prime 4? Be sure to vote in this week's poll to let your opinion be known!
GoldenEye 007 finally coming to modern consoles this month, says leaker
Almost 26 years after its initial release, GoldenEye 007 may finally be hitting Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. Last year, we were given the very exciting news that the iconic N64 title GoldenEye 007 would not only be added to the Nintendo Switch + Expansion Pack online service, but a brand new remaster was in the works for Xbox consoles. The remaster will be given a much-needed facelift - with 4K resolution and an improved frame rate, and will also include achievements and split-screen co-op play. Even better, it’ll be available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers won’t have to pay a penny for it.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
Best space games on Xbox Game Pass
Here’s our list with the top 10 space games you can play right now on Xbox Game Pass.
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
PlayStation and Xbox have announced two new game-changing controllers
TWO new controllers have been announced, one for the PS5, and one for Microsoft PC. PlayStation has announced a new adaptable controller, under the name Project Leonardo, created to improve accessibility. The controller comes in two parts. Both are circular, with eight buttons around the edge, and one in the...
Futurism
US Army Buying Microsoft AR After Soldiers Said They “Would Have Gotten Us Killed”
In response to some pretty serious complaints from grunts, the US Army is ordering a redesign of its super-expensive Microsoft mixed reality headsets, on the taxpayers' dime. "The Army announced today they awarded a task order to Microsoft for high-tech battlefield goggles that are based on [HoloLens]," tweeted Politico defense reporter Lee Hudson, referencing the unpopular augmented reality (AR) goggles that made waves last fall after internal reports leaked about how much soldiers hated them.
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
game-news24.com
Videotape of Xbox Live: Playing PlayStation 8 by Tom Henderson
In the news, Tom Henderson reported that the update 7.00 will be scheduled for March 2023, according to some anonymous sources. In particular, should finally be able to receive full support for Discord and PS5 gaming cloud streaming. Recall that the integration with Discord was announced in 2021 by Sony...
ComicBook
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Shocked by Huge Savings
PlayStation Plus subscribers are surprised by the middle tier of the subscription service and how much value it offers. For those that don't know, PS Plus is divided into three tiers. The bottom tier is called PS Plus Essential, and it's what PS Plus has been for many years, which is to say it grants a few "free games" every month, alongside access to online play and special features like cloud saves. Then there is PS Plus Extra, the middle tier of the subscription service, which is all of this as well as "free" access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The most expensive tier is PS Plus Premium, which is PS Plus Extra, but the instant library is bolstered by PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games as well. Unfortunately, the legacy part of this library is currently pretty disappointing, raising questions about the value of the most expensive tier. That said, there's little room to argue with the value of the middle tier.
New Xbox features look to convince gamers to stuff standby and shutdown instead
Xbox Series X|S consoles will automatically shift to Shutdown (energy saving) mode, and PC gamers could also take note.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 11 More Games Soon
PlayStation Plus subscribers who have either the PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium subscriptions will soon get several more games soon when PlayStation adds 11 new titles to the catalog next week. The new PS Plus games (not the monthly ones for January that are free now) announced this week include some major IPs like Dragon Ball, Devil May Cry, and more, and they'll be available on January 17th.
IGN
New PS5 Update Prepares PlayStation Console For DualSense Edge Controller - IGN Daily Fix
We got a new #PS5 software update available for download, and it’s a hefty boy - it’s just over 1GB. With this patch, you’ll get the software requirements needed to get the DualSense Edge operable on your console. The DualSense Edge is the pro controller PlayStation is releasing later this month for #PlayStation5, and if you’re hoping to get it working on your console, you’ll have to download the 6.50 patch so that it’ll properly sync up with everything. In other news, there’s a bunch of Pokemon card thefts happening in Japan, according to the Japan Times. And finally, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, the streaming service is offering up TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge on mobile!
NME
Bill Gates says the metaverse isn’t “revolutionary” but thinks AI will be
Bill Gates has said that he doesn’t think the metaverse has been “revolutionary” in the way he claims AI will be, and revealed that his code hasn’t been shipped with a Microsoft product since 1985. The Microsoft founder’s comments were made during a Reddit Q&A yesterday...
tryhardguides.com
Xbox and Bethesda announce huge Direct and standalone Starfield show
Xbox and Bethesda have officially revealed that a massive Developer Direct will premiere on January 25th, 2023, at 3 PM eastern time. According to a new tweet from Xbox, the direct will feature Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online:. A follow-up tweet from Bethesda explained that...
