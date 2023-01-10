ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid

BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy