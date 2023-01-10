Read full article on original website
Biden's lawyers found classified documents inside a shared general suite & who had access to the closet remains unknown
It is currently unknown who had access to the shared general suite's closet where the classified documents discovered by President Biden's legal team were located or how they even ended up there.
China appoints hardliner Zheng Yanxiong as its top representative in Hong Kong
China has appointed the head of the national security office in Hong Kong as its top representative officer in Hong Kong – a sign that Beijing will tighten its control over the city. Zheng Yanxiong, 59, replaces another hardliner, Luo Huining, 68, as head of Beijing’s top representative office...
In China, no easy way to get Pfizer's COVID drug Paxlovid
BEIJING, Jan 16 (Reuters) - When Li's 83-year-old father with diabetes started coughing and complaining of body aches last month, the Beijing resident became anxious about finding a treatment for COVID-19 in case his parent had caught the virus sweeping the city.
