GTA six gets its first trailer rumour of 2023, but its only a teaser
Take this with some salt or alcohol, you can enjoy the thrill of playing the Rockstar Games. A YouTuber claims to have seen the first GTA 6 trailer but there’s no clue to when anything will be revealed publicly. 2023 may become a year, but the same old obsessions...
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
As Summer Time Renders Hit Hulu, It’s Time to Solve Some Murder Mysteries
Don’t let the weather fool you. Summer has finally arrived. Summer Time Rendering is available now through streaming services, in the US, at least!. In its first season, the supernatural murder mystery became an exciting trait. The eerie tale that left the North Americans hoping to captivate its lorry, escaped the country to find its international licensors sitting still, with a release from the US nowhere in sight. More recent, the fact that most of the countries were able to offer the anime in short order on Disney+.
Matt Reeves Speaks on The Status of Sequel to the Batman & How Penguins Show Ties Into It
If you weren’t familiar, the DCEU was in a bad state as of late, with many anticipated projects being involved in massive rework or getting scrapped outright. Fortunately, it seems that a brooding vigilante will continue to serve and protect even in the present day turmoil. In a talk...
What was the Nian Challenge in a Marvel Snap? Full Event Guide?
The Nian Challenge is a new Marvel Snap event celebrating the Lunar New Year. The event runs from October 13-30. Players can earn free rewards by working together to defeat the Nian Beast. The events storyline follows an armed attack by the ancient legend known as the Nian Beast. It...
Marvel’s February season leak contains Ant-Man theme, including M.O.D.O.K. and many other new cards
The 2015 season of Marvel Snaps has been datamined. Among the three films in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will soon take place. The battle pass card for the season will be M.O.D.O.K., a classic Marvel villain that will appear in the new movie Feb 17-17. Take a...
Richard Linklater plans to make a musical adaptation of that George Furth Classic in the next 20 years
Apparently, 12 years didn’t suffice to Richard Linklater with Boyhood, so his next massive project will be 20 years old. While all the long films aren’t in the works, they haven’t been recognized. This long project’s based on the musical Merrily We Roll Along and is planning to use these large years to show the aging of the characters in the movie in time.
Ubisoft+: Will the game get paid to Xbox?
With Ubisoft+, Ubisoft also offers its own game subscription, which has been limited to the PC. The Xbox has been remanded so far, but that could possibly change right now. Ubisoft has expanded the business by using its in-house game subscription Ubisoft+ in the coming weeks. As recently we saw, we now saw some equivalent signs that the offer could be expanded to consoles.
Lost Ark: Crossover-Event mit Witcher startet bald
It’s been a while, but its getting ready for business. The sequel to the ever-popular The Witcher will start soon. The expansion of events in the world isn’t uncommon for major online and live service titles. However, the old time has never been able to play, and some of the larger international events are no exceptions. On January 18th, the long-awaited crossover event with The Witcher will begin in Lost Ark. You can travel with Geralt, Ciri, Delphinium, Triss and Yennefer for the second week of February.
The Hearthstone, season three, continues to look closer
Following the release of March of the king expansion in late 2022, Blizzard has announced a new release date for Hearthstone Battlegrounds season three, plus more information about how Death Knights will affect the game mode. The new season of Battlegrounds launches on January 17th with a bid of edward...
Assassins Creed: Mirage: Without scope of action, please fans
After the Assassins Creed series nearly snapped a break for Valhalla, Mirage is the next piece of the story. And it will be a lot smaller, not least because the fans want. Anyone who has dealt with the last three games in the Assassins Creed series could be inundated with thousands of hours of damage to it. Origins were extensive, and Oddivision and Valhalla was almost over. It is no wonder the three games changed what had been once action-adventures into a game of open-world roleplaying. The huge extent, particularly the last two parts, having already covered 150 hours of playing time, has already tipped the whole point of criticism that the games are too bloated.
The anniversary of one piece of Odysty check
One Piece Odyssey is better late than never (pic: Bandai Namco). Twenty years after the first of the trilogy took the storm to conquer the World of Japanese manga, Bandai Namco has turned it into a heavyweight JRPG worth this name. Over the last half century One Piece dominated Japanese...
Feature Length Sequel Ordered for Hit 2008 Tween Drama at Paramount; Large Amount of the Cast Set to Return
Big news has sprung for fans of high-budget Nickelodeon television shows of mid 2000s. It has been revealed that Paramount Plus is scheduled to stream a follow-up movie to the beloved Zoey 101 series. What happened to the film was announced on the televised web, in a film which, in...
After the Invasion Sequel to Becky is going to be an absolute Bloodbath Based on First Image
You will find a good story for Becky fans; there will be a sequel to your favorite gory thriller called The Wrath of Becky, but there’s already a first picture, and it’s a promising one. The Wrath of Becky will continue the story of Becky (Lulu Wilson). After...
Though “Dungeons & Dragons” was introduced in the 1970s and was already on its third edition by the turn of the 21st Century, the mainstream viewed the activity as the exclusive provance of hardcore nerds and fantasy novel obsessives until relatively recently. As it tends to do, the...
Two of Jesus’ “Voogaloo” Continues his own drive
After a number of years, The Passion of the Christ will receive a sequel. The first film with Jim Caviezel is still the highest-grossing R-rated film in the US history. After the project had been rumored for a long time, the World of Reel website picked up the topic again. The website announced that the sequel will begin in late spring. The report hasn’t been publicly confirmed yet.
The Joker: Sound Mind Trailers Sets release date for the Christina Ricci-Led series
The next DC Comics audio series officially carries a release date with Spotify and Warner Bros confirming that Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind will release on January 31, 2023. The date was confirmed in a recently released audio trailer which gives listeners a taste of leads Christina Ricci,...
The Dead Space Movie is out, says John Carpenter
Video and film adaptations have gained traction. In recent years, many major gaming companies have had great success, ranging from Super Mario Bros., and Gears of War and Death Stranding to Last of Us,God of War. As for each of these, chances of business and critical success seem higher than they did with the past, so do more companies looking to expand their audience by similar projects?
My Hero Academia: refeens Momo Yaoyorozu cosplay is a very beautiful experience
My Hero Academia can count on a lot of character-loving public, among the heroes of life. In the students of 1A-A High School there are for example Momo Yaoyorozu, often in various cosplays. Now, refeen he offers us his own cosplay by Momo Yaoyorozu in his heroine costume. refeen proposes...
