Iowa State

WDIO-TV

China’s trade surplus swells to $877.6B as exports grow

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade surplus swelled to a record $877.6 billion last year as exports rose despite weakening U.S. and European demand and anti-virus controls that temporarily shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers. Exports increased 7% from a year earlier to $3.95 trillion, decelerating from 2021′s...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Lawmakers tackling USPS mail delays, issues

MINNEAPOLIS -- If you are having trouble with your mail, you are not alone.Communities across Minnesota are reporting delays and days with no mail showing up at all.The WCCO newsroom always welcomes our viewers' input, and one of the largest issues you are telling us about is problems with your mail.RELATED: What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?The problems with mail deliveries have accelerated not just here, but across the country. Postal carriers tell us there are employee shortages and the priority is for e-commerce packages. WCCO has repeatedly reached out to the United States Post Office for...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

BEIJING (AP) — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections after the government announced nearly 60,000 deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening. The announcement Saturday was...

