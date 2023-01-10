Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Complex
Explosive ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Promises ‘New Dynasty’ Led by Jonathan Majors’ Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s latest trailer is bombastic and revealing, promising the birth of “a new dynasty” inevitably led by Kang the Conqueror. The compelling, here-to-stay über-villain played by Jonathan Majors opens the fresh glimpse from Marvel Studios with a voiceover. “You have a daughter—but you’ve lost a lot of time, like me. We could help each other with that,” he tells Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, who was snapped-slash-blipped by Thanos while young Cassie grew five years older.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ is now the focus of Marvel CGI criticism and Gina Carano rants about her ‘Star Wars’ firing on social media… again
There’s no denying that the MCU is going through a bit of a rough patch with how projects in Phase 4 have turned out in terms of audience reception. But even though they’re looking toward a brighter future not dissimilar from the glory of the Infinity Saga, their upcoming movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is still garnering a ton of criticism when it comes to the CGI.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Shockingly Gets Recast as New Character in Quantumania
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is making big changes to one of the franchise's beloved characters. In a shocking twist, it turns out that David Dastmalchian, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as one of Scott Lang's ex-con buddies Kurt is getting recast in the threequel. click to...
Turns Out Spider-Man: No Way Home Considered Using A Tom Holland-Era Villain
Spider-Man: No Way Home featured five villains from the previous Spidey film series, but it turns out a rogue from the Tom Holland era was considered to be included.
wegotthiscovered.com
MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Synopsis Confirms Bill Murray's Role
Not only is Bill Murray joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he's playing one of the most obscure characters in the entire Marvel stable. Ahead of the release of the final trailer for Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, an official press release from the outfit confirmed the rumors of who Murray's playing. When the Peyton Reed flick enters theaters next month, the Ghostbusters alumnus will, in fact, be playing Krylar—or if we're being officially official, Lord Krylar.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ hype skyrockets after it bucks an age-old MCU curse
So far, it’s fair to say Quantumania is a condition that’s been mostly localized to hardcore MCU fans, but the signs are pointing to it truly going viral as we head ever nearer to the opening chapter of Marvel’s Phase Five. Yes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now just five weeks away from premiering on the big screen, and after relatively muted hype for it so far, anticipation is now ratcheting up ahead of the new trailer’s release.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
dexerto.com
MODOK reveal in Ant-Man 3 trailer becomes instant meme
MODOK has officially been unveiled in the latest trailer for Ant-Man 3 – and fans have already turned the villain into a meme after his “goofy” reveal. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man trilogy, will kick off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the next stage of the Multiverse Saga.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!
game-news24.com
A poster in the Ant-Man 3 addresses the origins of the new dynasty
Marvel released a new movie titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumman poster. The Ant-Man 3 poster is featuring the two titular characters, Scott Langs daughter Cassie in full gear, and the ominous look in the background of Kang the Conqueror. You can tell ominously, it can tell viewers that they will witness the beginning of a new dynasty when the movie is released on February 17 in theaters.
ComicBook
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals When New Trailer Will Be Released
DC fans may not have to wait too much longer for the trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. On Monday, director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to share a photo from work on the trailer with the "the following preview has been approved…" screen displayed on a large screen in the editing area, complete with a "property of Warner Bros." watermark. Sandberg captioned the photo "end of this month", indicating that fans will get a trailer for the eagerly anticipated Shazam! sequel later in January.
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ poster features the first tease for ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
Even though filming still hadn’t finished as of last Friday, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is preparing to pull out of the station, with a brand new trailer dropping later on today. No offense to Paul Rudd’s tiny title hero, but so far his adventures...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel is failing its first female lead in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ but that’s a good thing
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania looks to be achieving a very impressive feat. Thanks to the inclusion of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and the more serious tone, the upcoming threequel is getting the once overlooked Ant-Man franchises mentioned in the same breaths as MCU classics like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It appears set to get a lot of things right, then, although it also looks guaranteed to fail one of Marvel’s most historic heroes.
