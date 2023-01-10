Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!

5 HOURS AGO