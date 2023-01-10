Lexington restaurant hit hard by winter weather is closed. When will it be back?

A popular Lexington dining spot is closed but not for good.

Ramsey’s Diner at 3090 Helmsdale Place has been closed since just before Christmas and remains shut down.

Owner Rob Ramsey said on Monday that the deep freeze that hit Central Kentucky on Dec. 23 froze a sprinkler system pipe that burst. “Everything from floor to 3 feet up was ruined,” Ramsey said in an email.

The Andover restaurant near Hamburg posted on its Facebook page that they hoped to reopen by Jan. 5 but Ramsey said that they will have to redo drywall and replace carpet.

He now says the restaurant near Liberty Road may be closed through January.

But other locations on West Zandale, Tates Creek Center and Harrodsburg Road are open and operating normal hours so you can still get your fix of the popular local restaurant know for its “meat and three ,” Missy’s Pies and more.

And new Ramsey’s off Leestown Road should be opening this spring, too.

Ramsey’s at 3090 Helmsdale Place, has been closed since a pipe burst before Christmas. Charles Bertram/cbertram@herald-leader.com