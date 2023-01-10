Related
Trail of blood found at a Kentucky school after custodian accidentally shot himself
Stanford police were called to the school Wednesday morning after staff found the trail of blood, according to police. There was never an active threat to students or staff.
Michael Wilbon tells John Calipari to give Kentucky basketball fans ‘the double-bird’
Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon of ESPN’s ‘Pardon the Interruption’ defend Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari.
17-year-old dies after going into cardiac arrest, school says. ‘How is this happening?’
“Blaze, you were full of joy and one of those kids you just love to pieces,” one of his former teachers said of the Ohio student.
Here’s everything John Calipari said after UK suffered a shocking loss to South Carolina
“I thought that we would be a hell of a defensive team and we’ve got to shore that up, because that’s the basis of what we do.”
Former state worker sues over religious, gender discrimination – including comments on hijab
A former worker claims in suit against the Office of the State Budget Director that she was “subject to discriminatory comments and actions on account of her race, deeply held religious convictions, and national origin.”
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1B for Tuesday’s drawing. What to know if you win in KY
Next to death, the other sure thing in life is taxes, and lottery winners are required to pay them just like everyone else.
Lexington detective: Men got into fight with woman, returned to scene and stabbed her
In a court hearing Friday, a Lexington detective said the victim of a stabbing suffered wounds to her hand, torso and possibly her neck.
Victim shows up at hospital after Lexington cops get called to apartment complex for a shooting
Police said they didn’t find the victim at the scene of the incident, but the man showed up at a hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound.
Here’s everything John Calipari said after Kentucky basketball upset Tennessee
Kentucky might have just saved its season after a big road win at No. 5 Tennessee. Here’s everything that UK head coach John Calipari said after the victory.
Joel Pett: March on Washington, 2023 version
Joel Pett on MLK’s dream versus reality
Has college basketball figured out Oscar Tshiebwe? Coaches are quick to share the secret.
After the last two games, two brutal losses for Kentucky basketball, opposing coaches have talked about how they’re playing Oscar Tshiebwe.
Martin Luther King Jr. was a saint, but also just a man—that’s the glory of it. | Opinion
Paul Prather: Despite his frailties, the 20th Century produced no American greater than King, in any arena.
What happened to the ‘Please Go to Texas’ sign guy in Rupp? UK explains the situation.
A man holding a sign seemingly imploring John Calipari to leave Kentucky for Texas was asked to leave Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
UK one of largest holders of Native American remains that haven’t been returned to tribes
A law passed 30 years ago began the process of returning Native American remains and cultural items to tribes. University of Kentucky houses over 4,500 objects that haven’t been returned, a report this week showed.
Charging iPhone bursts into flames on family’s counter as they slept, Ohio video shows
The father said the family was “extremely lucky to avoid a house fire.”
Coroner releases name of teen who died in crash on northbound I-75 in Lexington
Police said slippery road conditions were a factor in the collision.
Former Kentucky swimmer leads protest against NCAA’s inclusion of transgender athletes
Riley Gaines led a group of about two dozen demonstrators outside the NCAA convention.
How Liam Coen is different now from his last stint as UK football offensive coordinator
Liam Coen’s season as L.A. Rams offensive coordinator did not go as planned, but he learned valuable lessons to apply at Kentucky.
Many Fayette kids aren’t ready for kindergarten. Can bus classrooms, Dolly Parton fix it?
Nearly half of incoming Fayette County kindergartners do not meet the basic standards for starting their education, the lowest level since the readiness scores were first tracked in the 2013-2014 school year, district officials said.
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
435
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.https://www.kentucky.com/
Comments / 0