Lexington, KY

Coroner: 52-year-old man dies at Central Kentucky plant. OSHA, police investigating

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

An investigation is underway after a worker died at the YS Precision Stamping plant in Georgetown on Monday, according to Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton.

The incident happened early Monday morning at the plant on Corporate Drive. Sutton identified the victim as 52-year-old Bruno Nava of Frankfort.

The death is being investigated by Georgetown police and by The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Sutton.

The plant in Georgetown is one of YS Precision Stamping’s three major production locations , according to the company’s website. The company is based in Japan and also has offices in China and Thailand.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

