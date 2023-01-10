Coroner: 52-year-old man dies at Central Kentucky plant. OSHA, police investigating

An investigation is underway after a worker died at the YS Precision Stamping plant in Georgetown on Monday, according to Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton.

The incident happened early Monday morning at the plant on Corporate Drive. Sutton identified the victim as 52-year-old Bruno Nava of Frankfort.

The death is being investigated by Georgetown police and by The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to Sutton.

The plant in Georgetown is one of YS Precision Stamping’s three major production locations , according to the company’s website. The company is based in Japan and also has offices in China and Thailand.

