George Santos, according to Matt Gaetz, should go through the House ethics procedure but not be ostracised.Sherif SaadFlorida State
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County exec. candidate Craig Guy names Florence Henderson as campaign chair
Hudson County executive candidate Craig Guy has named community advocate Florence Henderson as the chairwoman for his campaign. “Florence and I have been friends for many years and I am honored that she is joining our team. Florence and I met when I was serving as the executive officer in the West District in the Jersey City Police Department, and her neighborhood was part of my beat,” Guy, outgoing County Executive Tom DeGise’s chief of staff, said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America host Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City
The North Jersey Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted a Tenants Town Hall in Jersey City last night that focused on right to counsel. “Housing is a human right. It shouldn’t be a commodity. You should not get kicked out just because you failed to secure a lawyer in court. This is going to take money. Guess who’s going to pay? The people responsible for the housing crisis,” DSA activist Jake Ephros said.
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retires after 29 years of service
West New York Deputy Police Chief Alejandro DeRojas retired after 29 years of service on Friday, receiving a walkout celebration from his peers after his last shift. “Yesterday , Deputy Chief DeRojas worked his last shift. We thank him for his nearly 29 years of dedicated service to the residents of the Town of West New York and to the Police Department. Enjoy your well deserved retirement sir !” the West New York PD wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Hudson Community Action Corp. to open 10th facility at HRH in Secaucus
The North Hudson Community Action Corporation is set to open their 10th Federally Qualified Health Center at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus. “We are excited to have North Hudson Community Action choose Hudson Regional Hospital as their new home,” HRH CEO Dr. Nizar Kifaieh said in a statement. “With...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board hosting Town Hall with Watterman at City Hall Annex
The Jersey City Women’s Advisory Board is hosting a Town Hall meeting with Council President Joyce Watterman at the City Hall Annex tomorrow evening. The meeting will run from between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the annex, located at 38 Kearney Ave. at the 4 Jackson Holloway Building Board Room, will include a “listening session,” outlining what the board has done so far, and what their goals are for 2023.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man gets 25 years in state prison for 2019 fatal shooting of Bayonne woman
A Jersey City man was sentenced yesterday to 25 years in state prison for the 2019 fatal shooting of a Bayonne woman, authorities said. Anthony Shuler, 31, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated manslaughter on Thursday, August 25th, 2022 and was sentenced yesterday by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez.
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
hudsoncountyview.com
NJCU names Executive VP and University Counsel Andres Acebo as new interim president
New Jersey City University has named Executive Vice President and University Counsel Andres Acebo as their new interim vice president, school officials said this morning. “I am profoundly humbled and honored to accept the call to serve the community that raised me and shaped me. NJCU’s mission is inextricably linked to my life. NJCU graduates educated me, nursed me, protected me, and championed me,” Acebo said in a statement.
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer
The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
NYC could drop speed limits below 25 mph under Hochul proposal
The drivers of these cars could be forced to slow down under a proposal put forth by Gov. Hochul on Tuesday. Current state law prohibits the city from setting speed limits below 25 mph, or 15 mph in school zones. [ more › ]
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
'Difficult Decision': Superintendent Of New Rochelle School District Resigns After 2 Years
The superintendent of a Westchester County school district has announced that he will be leaving his position. New Rochelle superintendent Jonathan Raymond will step down from his position at the end of the 2022-23 school year, he announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Raymond cited a need to move back to...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City man gets 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine
A Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for getting caught with 400 vials of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell, 43, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty in July before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to a superseding information charging him with one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
4th person sentenced to prison for violent Trenton, NJ riot
TRENTON — A city man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for his actions during a riot in May 2020. Kadeem Dockery, 31, is the last of four individuals sentenced in connection with the protest. Demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death were peaceful during...
