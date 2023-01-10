Read full article on original website
Modified pigs as new experimental platform to test ALS gene and cell therapies
A research team led by Professor Haruhisa Inoue of CiRA and Professor Hiroshi Nagashima of Meiji University has created a new porcine ALS model by introducing the human superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene with a mutation associated with familial ALS into the pig genome. ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that...
A therapeutic target for high blood pressure control
Yale researchers have identified a potential target for the development of antihypertensive drugs. Arya Mani, MD, Robert W. Berliner Professor of Internal Medicine (Cardiology), professor of Genetics and director of the Yale Cardiovascular Genetics Program, and the study's senior author, identified a genetic defect that can cause high blood pressure or hypertension in vivo.
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds
A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
Australian scientists closer to finding new lung cancer treatments
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre have discovered that a protein, called Menin, contributes to abnormal deactivation of specific genes in cancer cells. One of the hallmarks of cancer is that the normal regulation of genes is disrupted, and this causes cancer cells...
Managing emotions better could prevent pathological aging
Negative emotions, anxiety and depression are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited?. Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) observed the activation of the brains of young and older adults when...
Hormone replacement therapy could ward off Alzheimer's among at-risk women
Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) could help prevent Alzheimer's Dementia among women at risk of developing the disease—according to University of East Anglia research. The study shows that HRT use is associated with better memory, cognition and larger brain volumes in later life among women carrying the APOE4 gene—the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease.
Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery
The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
Old antipsychotic drugs may offer new option to treat type 2 diabetes
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren't able to take other currently available treatments. "There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2...
Clinical trial results indicate low rate of adverse events associated with implanted brain computer interface
For people with paralysis caused by neurologic injury or disease—such as ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), stroke, or spinal cord injury—brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) have the potential to restore communication, mobility, and independence by transmitting information directly from the brain to a computer or other assistive technology.
Type 1 diabetes: Maintaining the enzyme ACE2 in the gut prevents diabetic blindness
The leading cause of blindness in American adults is diabetic retinopathy, progressive damage to blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Yet the source of this damage appears to lie in the belly—mainly a leaky small intestine that weakens the barrier between gut bacteria and the blood system, according to a study published in the journal Circulation Research.
Adopting pediatric readiness standards found to improve survival in hospital emergency departments
Emergency departments that have the highest levels of coordination of health care, personnel, procedures and medical equipment needed to care for ill and injured children have far higher rates of survival than hospitals with low readiness, according to a new study. Researchers found that more than 1,400 children's deaths may...
Exploring patient perception of scrub attire
Fourth-year UNC School of Medicine student Casey Hribar, who is also pursuing an MBA at Carolina, led research on patient perceptions associated with scrub color, and published the findings in a JAMA Surgery research letter. The researchers examined whether scrub color is associated with the ability to be perceived as...
Viewpoint: How anti-vaccine misinformation hampers the conversation about genuine vaccine injuries
MP Andrew Bridgen was suspended from the Conservative party on January 11 for persistent misinformation about COVID vaccines, including numerous false claims around their safety. The final straw appears to have been his comments comparing the vaccination program to the Holocaust. With more than 13 billion doses administered to date,...
Having strong social connections can improve your health, according to global study
The time people spent with family over the festive period could have improved their health, according to new research which examined how social bonds with close social circles and extended groups relate to health and psychological well-being. The study, led by researchers at the University of Kent, Nottingham Trent University...
Most long COVID symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases: study
Most symptoms from long COVID clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study said Thursday, with the findings welcomed as "reassuring". At least 17 million people in Europe suffered from long COVID symptoms months after recovering from their initial infection during 2020...
How politics seep into daily life, negatively affecting mental health
The stress of following daily political news can negatively affect people's mental health and well-being, but disengaging has ramifications, too, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. There are strategies that can help people manage those negative emotions—such as distracting oneself from political news—but those same strategies also...
Triple-drug therapy for post-transplant management of multiple myeloma
Researchers from the University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center and colleagues in Poland report promising results from their ongoing ATLAS trial, published on January 12, 2023 in the journal Lancet Oncology. The results of this study indicate that maintenance therapy (a term researchers use to describe therapy with aim...
Jeff Beck dies of bacterial meningitis. What you need to know about the disease
Influential English guitarist Jeff Beck, who rose to fame playing with the Yardbirds and later fronted the Jeff Beck Group, died on January 10 aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Bacterial meningitis happens when germs get into the tissues (the meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The infection around...
Health insurance drives medical advances, claims new study
A new study argues that expanding health insurance coverage can drive medical progress, support well-being, and even extend lifespan in the United States. There is a long-standing debate on whether rolling out health insurance toward high levels of coverage is desirable. For countries with non-existent or only patchy coverage, expanding health insurance would certainly be beneficial. However, in high-income settings where basic coverage is already granted the question remains open.
